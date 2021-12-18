New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Running Backs

The Giants haven't gotten optimal production out of their running backs group. But is that on the backs themselves, or something else?

The New York Giants have a league-leading $13.23 million tied up in their running back unit, an average of just over $4 million per back.

What do they have to show for it? They rank 26th in average yards per game (94.2), 25th in first downs (5.4), ranked rushing, and 24th in average rushing yards per attempt (4.0).

To be fair, the Giants are also ranked 24th in the league in rushing play percentage (37.78 percent), which means they haven't been running the ball as much as they probably should--and that could be a result of them being behind in games.

And yes, Saquon Barkley has been hurt again--we'll get to that in a moment. But if you're looking for a reason to keep this running backs group together, you could point to the fact that they're ranked 15th in rushing touchdown scoring percentage (36.36 percent). However, that percentage is somewhat disappointing considering they have, supposedly, a generational talent on the roster.

The point here is that the Giants have a lot of money tied up in this position group with not a lot to show. And that's not a good thing at all.

Cap chronicles

The good news is that the Giants running backs total cap liability next year will drop from No. 1 to No. 10 even though, as of right now, the same players are under contract.t Why? Because Barkley's option year represents a cap saving. Whereas he counts for $10.025 million this year against the cap, he'll count for $7.217 million next year.

Should the Giants extend Barkley to lower that cap hit?

Nope. No way. Negative.

There might be a temptation for some to see Barkley extended to lower his $7.217 million cap figure. Still, I firmly believe the Giants will table that decision until after the 2022 season for a couple of reasons.

Barkley has had a lower-body injury in each of the last three seasons. To extend him after this year would be foolish, no matter what one thinks of his talent.

Let him prove he can get through an entire year injury-free and look like the player the Giants thought they were getting in 2018 when they selected him with the No. 2 overall draft pick and then talk business.

Two, let's see what an improved offensive line does for Barkley. Right now, he does far too much dancing before hitting the hole. Maybe that's a by-product of him not trusting his blocking. Maybe that's him just wanting that homerun ball every time. Whatever it is, the production just hasn't been there.

Know what else hasn't been there? Tough inside running. Barkley has three broken tackles to his name this season, putting him 61st among running backs. He's also averaging 1.8 yards after contact, 35th in the league, and 2.0 yards before contact (39th in the league).

Again, the offensive line issues are a factor here, but that all being said, it's a package deal, and right now, any thoughts of extending Barkley, or potentially making him the highest-paid at his position need to be tabled.

Okay, so should they try to trade Barkley?

Some have argued that the Giants can get the same production from Devontae Booker, who is averaging 2.5 yards per carry before contact (15th in the league) and 1.6 yards after contact (39th) with two broken tackles.

But here's the thing. The days of having the bell cow back are pretty much gone. Most successful NFL rushing teams have a solid 1-2 punt at running back (think Cleveland and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt).

Having that 1-2 punch not only reduces wear and tear on your No. 1, but it gives a creative offensive coordinator a solid amount of options.

Okay, so you're probably wondering if that's true, couldn't the Giants get that 1-2 punch if they move on from Barkley and pair Booker up with a draft pick or another veteran?

Nope.

Barkley still offers a rare skill set that the Giants have yet to unlock fully. That's why the decision head coach Joe Judge makes on the next offensive coordinator will be one of the biggest off-season decisions made by the team (right behind who replaces Dave Gettleman if he and the team go their separate ways, as is believed will be the case).

Barkley might appear to have a high cap number (he's currently the ninth-highest cap hit at running back league-wide for 2022). Still, much like the situation at quarterback, if the Giants can't optimize what Barkley has to offer, then it just might be time to consider a new direction.

What about Devontae Booker?

There were more than a few eyebrows raised when the Giants signed Devontae Booker to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million. Given Barkley's injury issues, Booker and his $2.5 million cap hit this year has turned out to be a bargain.

Booker will be 30 next year and will count for $3 million against the cap. For that figure to be justified, the Giants have to use him more than 35 percent of the snaps, which again points back to my argument that the Giants might consider lessening Barkley's load (which would hopefully keep him on the field) and go more to a 1-2 punch.

Keep, Tweak, or Start Over?

Keep. Barkley and Booker have the potential to be a solid 1-2 punch that this team hasn't had since the days of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. Eli Penny, the fullback, is an underrated third option who always seems to do well with the ball in his hands. Suppose the Giants can continue to develop special teamer Gary Brightwell and practice squad/International Pathway Program running back Sandro Platzgummer. In that case, they should have more than enough at this position to function next year.

