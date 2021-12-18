New York Giants Reader Mailbag, Part 2

Editor's Note: Below is Part 2 of this week's mailbag, which I missed yesterday while trying to work through my booster shot-induced haze.

From Joe F. - Nate Ebner is officially listed as a safety and a "great" special teams player, which means that he can tackle and run. So why in all the seasons Nate has played is he never considered to play safety? Not even as a backup on the depth chart? And rarely (if ever) played any snaps as a defensive back with his former teams either? IS HE THAT BAD? What's the problem?

Hi Joe. Have you forgotten last year that Nate Ebner DID play safety (39 snaps), and he barely made a blip on the radar screen? He posted a 118.0 NFL coverage rating, had just one pass breakup, and took so many poor angles it was sad. Before coming to the Giants, he rarely played defense, and there was a reason for that. The bottom line is just because a guy is a great special teams player, that doesn't make him worthy of snaps at his natural position.

From Henry H. - I think it's easier to find Waldo. Where is #80? What gives?

No. 80 is Kyle Rudolph for those who don't have a scorecard at home. Rudolph has been targeted 29 times and has 21 receptions. Only so many balls to go around, I guess. But I agree--I'd like to see him get more pass targets.

From Kevin K. - Are the NY Giants seriously considering Louis Reddick for General Manager? I truly believe he is the man for the job. Also, NY Giants must make a change at QB 2022 and consider bringing OBJ back after Gettleman leaves.

What are you basing your opinion on, Kevin? Because he's a well-known name? Have you looked into his background as a personnel guy and the teams he was a part of, and have you researched how those teams have performed? Seriously, what makes you so convinced that Riddick is the guy?

I like Louis Riddick and have learned a lot from him about the game. But he didn't get the job the first time--what makes you think he'd get it the second time if he even chooses to interview?

As for your second question, Daniel Jones is the guy so long as Joe Judge is here, so you might as well get used to that. (And just for the heck of it, who do you want to replace him, or do you just want him out due to frustration?)

Finally, I think the ship has sailed on a reunion between Odell and the Giants. Odell isn't the same player he was when he was here the first time around, and maybe I'm wrong here, but he seems happier out in Los Angeles than he's ever been.

From Jim M. - Realistically, I expected 8-9 wins if they stayed healthy. Did you expect them to beat KC, Dallas, Tampa, Rams, and Chargers with close to 40% of the original group injured? They had a terrific game versus the Saints with the skilled guys available. I agree with Judge that they have made steps in the right direction and should stay the course.

Jim, I see your point, and I see Judge's point. The problem is the fan base that has been around a lot longer than Judge is tired of the same results year after year, and they don't want to hear about progress being made behind the scenes.

At some point, that progress has to translate to the field, and while I acknowledge the ridiculous injury situation, I find it problematic that right now, they're on a pace to where if they're lucky, they'll match last year's win total.

From Steve B. - On Monday morning's podcast, David Turner was adamant that many of these decisions that have set the team back are not Gettleman's fault; is that true? How does the GM not have a say in the coaches/coordinators? He didn't want Garrett? He didn't want Bettcher? Is this confirmed, or is David just speculating? It seems that he wants to blame everyone but Gettleman, which just doesn't make sense to me. To me, the past five years just proves that this organization is in dire need of a complete teardown. Nothing is working.

Also, everything I'm reading is saying that Gettleman is gone after this season, but the organization wants to keep Judge. The new GM HAS to have the final say on the head coach. Only going after a GM willing to keep Judge is the worst thing to do. You are immediately reducing your pool of candidates, which just makes no sense. What do you think about this, and are these rumors true? Is ownership keeping Judge, or will they let the new GM decide for himself? Also, would you keep Judge, or would you want to give him another year?

Thanks for the emails, Steve. Lots to unpack here, so let me start digging in.

David Turner's football knowledge is wonderful. I've learned so much from him since he's been doing the postgame shows, and while I don't always agree with everything he says, I understand where he's coming from.

Regarding the coaches and coordinators, the final head coaching decision is made by team ownership. Does the general manager get to chime in with his two cents? Yes.

As for the coordinators, the head coach makes that final decision. Again, does ownership and the general manager chime in? Yes. Gettleman, for example, chimed in on Mike Shula for OC when Shurmur didn't and Kevin Stefanski. Judge was said to have wanted Brian Daboll, but legend has it John Mara recommended Jason Garrett.

I've made this point before and will make it again. If someone higher than you on the food chain makes a recommendation to you for hire but says, "It's your call, "I think most people --especially those who might be new to their position, will yield to those whose pay grade is higher than theirs.

While I agree with you that if you're going to change out the general manager, you should sweep everyone else out with him, I suspect there are other factors involved here (translation: money).

I understand the concern among the fan base about not wanting to saddle a new general manager with an existing head coach, but as I've said all along if I'm the Giants, I tell the GM candidates, "Look, try it for one year with Joe and see what happens. If it's not working, you have our blessing to bring in your guy." That's the only compromise I can think of that makes any kind of sense.

I would give Joe another year. That said, I'd probably insist on some coaching staff tweaks, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. I'd start with Freddie Kitchens.

Get a guy in here who can truly tap into what Daniel Jones does well and let him have free reign to design the playbook. I feel this current offensive system tends to pigeonhole too many guys into roles for which they're not an ideal fit, and that's bothered me for the longest time.

From Joe G. - Our running game was bad last week, again. The Giants gained most of their yards after the game was out of hand, and LA eased up. Yet EVERY RUN was between the tackles. Against Miami, three of our longest runs came when they ran the ball outside. Why the heck do the Giants feel they have to run the ball inside on virtually every run? Why not try to set up some running plays outside.

Price was a 1st round draft choice. This past week he had high marks for his play. Gates, I understand, has had several operations on his leg. Could Price be starting to get it, and do the Giants prioritize bringing back Price?

Play calling is terrible and predictable. Kitchens has to go. We need a fresh approach to our offensive scheme. They play Offense is too slow. Where do we go to get this person? A College OC?

Thanks for the questions, Joe. This might surprise you, but the Giants have gained most of their rushing yardage inside the tackles, specifically to the left side. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants are averaging 5.3 yards behind the left guard, 5.2 yards mid-left, 3.8 mid-right, and 3.4 behind the right guard. The idea is to get the right side of the line blocking and the left side, and then you have something there.

Regarding Price, I've never put much stock in PFF's grades. They're subjective, and I don't see how they can consider what the play call is. What I see when I watch Price is a guy who snaps the ball well, and that's about it. Look, there's a reason why a team trades away a first-round draft pick--always remember that. If I'm the Giants, I draft a center, and if Gates is good to go next year, I play him at one of the guard spots.

I have no idea where the next offensive coordinator comes from. I just open whoever it is, it's not Freddie Kitchens, and it's someone who is creative and doesn't try to jam square pegs into round holes.

