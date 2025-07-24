NY Giants' Best Offseason Decision Revealed
It remains to be seen if the New York Giants can correct their mistakes from the last couple of seasons, but the first step to fixing a problem is admitting there is one.
Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen had to do just that this offseason, spending millions on various position groups in an attempt to infuse both talent and energy into the roster.
Although the offense remains one of the NFL's greatest mysteries today, there is evidence to suggest that the defense will be much more effective next season. The Giants' desperation to improve on that side of the ball is most obvious by what they invested in the secondary during free agency.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus is giving the organization ample credit for upgrading the unit, and considers that to be the team's best offseason decision.
"New York’s coverage unit was left wounded after Xavier McKinney’s departure last offseason," he said.
"They’ve remedied that by signing ex-Dolphin Jevon Holland, who is tied for fifth in the NFL in PFF coverage grade since 2021.
"The Giants also acquired veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo, who earned an 80.5 PFF coverage grade in 2023. With these additions, as well as their outstanding defensive line, the Giants’ defense carries a ton of potential into 2025."
Schoen signed Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract soon after the legal tampering period began and inked Jevon Holland to a three-year deal for $45.3 million the next day.
Despite all the conversations concerning the quarterback room, the front office had "acquire young and impactful defensive backs" high up on its to-do list.
On paper, Adebo and Holland bring versatility and skill to a group that was lacking both qualities. But now they must fulfill their promise on the field, and that could be an uphill battle after each player endured stifling adversity last season.
Did the NY Giants make the right moves?
Adebo suffered a broken femur in Week 7 after a hot start to the season -- three interceptions for 68 yards, 10 pass breakups, 43 solo tackles and a 91.5 pass-rush grade, per PFF.
He was heading toward a breakout campaign. Schoen believed the abbreviated showing was enough to justify a sizable financial commitment.
The risks are evident, however. Although Adebo is practicing with seemingly no limitations, players do not always bounce back right away after a serious leg injury. PFF also gave him an unspectacular 63.9 coverage grade.
The 26-year-old out of Stanford did post an impressive 80.5 mark in his last full season with the New Orleans Saints, though, so it is good to know that he can shut down wide receivers. Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen are counting on him to exhibit a more consistent form in 2025.
Paulson Adebo is not the only one walking into the Meadowlands with reasonably big expectations strapped to him. Despite enduring the worst season of his career, safety Jevon Holland is a standout talent who can do a little bit of everything when operating at peak performance.
The No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft earned an 87.7 coverage grade in his rookie season and then topped it with an 89.9 two years later. He also excelled in run defense, showcasing his tackling prowess throughout his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Inconsistent play prevented Holland from achieving elite status, and it came to a head in the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old, who spent two years with the Oregon Ducks, posted a startling 17.1 missed tackle percentage to go with a 57.1 coverage grade, no interceptions, four pass breakups and 42 solo tackles in 15 games.
Compounding the steep decline in production is his health. Holland sustained a broken bone in his hand last year and has battled multiple knee injuries over the last couple of seasons.
Needless to say, New York is taking a considerable leap of faith that both he and Adebo will stay on the field.
If they do, however, this defense should theoretically contain more balance and ball-hawking upside.
Wasserman sees the vision, as do many fans. Now, the entire secondary must get the job done once opening kickoff commences.
