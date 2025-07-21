NY Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Doesn't Inspire Confidence in New Ranking
The consensus among New York Giants fans is that “the Turk” has head coach Brian Daboll in its sights. If the team does not make noticeable progress, his fate will be sealed.
Few coaches are in a more unenviable position than Daboll. The man is simultaneously tasked with leading a competitive team and molding rookie Jaxson Dart into a franchise quarterback. Juggling those responsibilities after posting a 9-25 record over the last two seasons could be extremely stressful.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports does not have much confidence in Daboll going into the 2025 campaign. He ranked the intense leader at No. 30 in his NFL Head Coaching rankings, slotting him only above Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer in the "Unproven or Underwhelming” tier.
"Daboll looked like a wizard in his debut, rejuvenating both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley en route to a road playoff win," Benjamin said. "That feels like ages ago, with his record only plummeting since then.
"Unveiling rookie dual-threat Jaxson Dart may well buy him more time, unless the aging Russell Wilson proves to be the serviceable downfield arm he's been hunting for years."
Daboll deserves his share of criticism for how the last two dreary years have gone, specifically the 3-14 debacle that was last season. He took over play-calling duties in 2024 and replaced defensive coordinator Wink Martindale with Shane Bowen. Neither decision produced ideal results.
Ergo, it is only natural to doubt his capabilities in 2025. The media and public's mistrust is understandable, but it may be a bit harsh. Daboll has a Wild Card Game victory over the Minnesota Vikings on his résumé, which is more than his predecessors, not named Tom Coughlin, can claim.
Yes, he squandered the goodwill he amassed for himself after winning the NFL Coach of the Year award and guiding Daniel Jones to what remains the best season of his professional career, but Daboll has proven he can prevail.
Daboll must show team ownership that he is still be part of solution
The fourth-year head coach helped revitalize the Giants upon arriving, and he could potentially do so again after ingesting a couple of nauseating pieces of humble pie.
If Daboll can learn from his mistakes, maybe the Giants can get back on the upward trajectory he put them on during the 2022 season.
It is important for his many skeptics to acknowledge one thing: this is the first time in his head coaching career that Daboll has had the opportunity to develop a quarterback of his choosing. He and general manager Joe Schoen inherited Jones and were thus somewhat shielded during the recent mishaps.
They will be held fully accountable for what happens in the Jaxson Dart era. Daboll should welcome that pressure, however. He has control over his fate. His Big Blue legacy will be tied to the former Ole Miss star's performance.
Although winning games is the only way to truly guarantee a fifth season on the Giants' sidelines, Daboll can re-establish himself as a quarterback guru and culture-changer by successfully overseeing Dart's transition into an NFL starter.
The time needed to perfect that process means that he might have to hand play-calling duties back to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, which could prove hugely beneficial in the long run. Daboll has to immerse himself in the entire operation, but he knows what his bread and butter is in this sport.
Solving the long-term quarterback riddle and engineering an imaginative offense is how this polarizing coach can repair his reputation, vault up the rankings, and, most importantly, make Giants football respectable again.
