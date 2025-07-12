NY Giants to Take Patient Approach with Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter in 2025
The New York Giants are entering training camp with undoubted excitement over how the roster will take shape, and in particular, the continued development of their first-round draft picks, outside linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
So what might fans expect? Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder released his list of outlooks for the 2025 first-round picks. For the Giants, fans can likely expect a greater focus on player development, signaling a shift in their philosophy moving forward.
No rush for Dart
At No. 25 overall, the Giants selected Dart, a move that initially raised some eyebrows. After all, New York had already signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason.
Although some see drafting Dart as a redundancy, it wasn’t; it was a strategic investment in the future.
With Wilson expected to start and QB2 up in the air, Dart now steps in as the developmental prospect who won’t need to carry the weight of the franchise on his shoulders right away, but could take on a greater responsibility during training camp as a backup.
This setup is exactly what many young quarterbacks need but rarely get. Dart now has the opportunity to observe and learn from two veterans who have seen every corner of the NFL.
Wilson has played in two Super Bowls, confronting both success and failure. Winston’s path has been anything but linear, but his persistence and adaptability have kept him relevant.
There’s something valuable in these backgrounds for a rookie to experience, and Dart seems well-positioned to absorb it.
Even if he enters the season as QB3—or QB2 if things pan out—every rep in practice, every film session, and every sideline moment counts.
The Giants believe in Dart’s potential, and instead of rushing him to the field, they’re letting him marinate so he’s not a deer in the headlights. For a team that’s struggled with quarterback consistency in recent years, this feels like a much-needed reset.
Abdul Carter will gradually grow into his role
On the defensive side, Carter offers a different kind of intrigue. The former Penn State star exploded onto the scene in 2024 with 12 sacks and a reputation for wreaking havoc off the edge. He’s fast, physical, and aggressive, everything the Giants want in a pass rusher, especially with their stacked defensive roster this season.
Still, just like with Dart, the plan isn’t to throw him into the deep end right away. With Kayvon Thibodeaux entrenched as the team’s lead edge presence, Carter will likely begin his NFL career in a situational role. Holder believes the Giants will start Carter in a situational type of role, such as on third downs, in obvious passing situations, or as a fresh set of legs when the defense needs a spark.
Carter has all the tools, but the jump to the NFL, especially for edge defenders, takes time. Learning to read pro-level offensive lines and develop a deeper pass-rush arsenal doesn’t happen overnight, and with Thibodeaux there to mentor him, Carter is in a strong position to grow into his role without burning out.
The early flashes will come. Carter is simply too talented to keep off the field entirely, but easing him in now could mean he becomes a complete defender down the line, one who’s disruptive, durable, and versatile.
The projected plan for these two talented rookies might not be flashy, but it’s smart. Quick fixes no longer work, and although Dart and Carter might not be leading the charge this season, their roles will grow, and their impact will emerge in time.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.