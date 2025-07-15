NY Giants Get No Respect in New Training Camp Power Rankings Poll
As the New York Giants get set to commence their 2025 training camp at the team's facilities in East Rutherford next week, excitement is abound for what hopes to be a better campaign than the 3-14 effort the franchise put forth last season.
While those in the building might feel positively about the Giants' chances to rebound thanks to another fairly solid offseason by general manager Joe Schoen and the front office, their work to retool the team's once young and battered roster isn't completely convincing the biggest football minds on the outside.
Among them was Bleacher Report, whose latest power rankings poll ahead of all 32 teams' arrival at training camps, pulled no punches in explaining why New York still belonged among the bottom five teams in the league despite the influx of changes on both sides of the ball.
While the Giants' newest additions, especially the headliners, were great in bringing some juice and respect back to the organization, they were generally praised, the outlet stopped short of going out on a limb and proclaiming the sky's the limit for Brian Daboll and company this season.
“My opinion of the Giants hasn't changed since our post-draft power rankings,” said rankings author Kristopher Knox.
“I think defensive additions like Jevon Holland and Abdul Carter will make New York more respectable on that side of the ball, and I feel like Jaxson Dart will make the offense interesting at some point in 2025. However, I don't view the Giants as legitimate playoff contenders.”
Knox acknowledged that the Giants could surprise this season, but then added, “I'd expect to see Brian Daboll on the hot seat before I see the Giants in the playoffs.”
We agree that the postseason feels like a long shot at this point, given how difficult the road ahead is for the Giants. They own the NFL’s toughest schedule in 2025, and face a very difficult start that could very much decide the fate of quarterback Russell Wilson as the current starter under center.
That said, there is a strong understanding that improvement is needed in the wins column after a historically bad record last season.
The only saving grace for Schoen and Daboll thus far has been their shockingly successful 9-7-1 campaign in 2022, but the Giants have since gone 9-25, and their offense hasn’t found a way to be nearly as explosive as the head coach would want.
One bright season isn’t going to wipe away the massive failures regarding that goal, and that is why the Giants are counting on Wilson to come in and spark their offense, which has the suitable playmakers to be more active.
He’s made his name in the league as a deep ball specialist, and with targets like Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton in his arsenal, he needs to get the ball moving downfield to put pressure on opponents.
The revamped defense should help put the offense in better positions to succeed by upping the pass rush, providing better coverage, and keeping foes out of the endzone, but the onus is on the other side to make the plays that get the scoreboard in New York’s favor.
Otherwise, the calls for the most intriguing element of the offense, namely, rookie gunslinger Jaxson Dart, may have to be brought out early to salvage everything and appease the fans who are already calling for him to lead.
The Giants need something to keep the year interesting down the stretch if the record doesn’t, as that’s how Dart’s name will stay in the air each week, depending on the results.
For now, everyone in the organization can only get ready for camp and hope that all their new pieces come together to avoid this daunting possibility.
As Week 1 looms large, it’s likely the Giants will continue to be doubted until they show the football world otherwise that a turnaround has finally arrived.