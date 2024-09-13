Giants Country

Saquon Barkley Shared Message to Giants’ QB Daniel Jones After Vikings Debacle

Barkley and Jones remain close friends.

Patricia Traina

Jul 26, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) fist-bump on the first day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 26, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) fist-bump on the first day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones might not be New York Giants teammates any longer, but they remain close friends who continue to support one another.

This time, Barkley, the former Giants running back now with the Philadelphia Eagles, offered his support to the embattled Jones. Jones has been taking all kinds of heat from the media and from Giants fans who have grown tired of the ineffective offenses he’s quarterbacked. 

Barkley, who had the weekend off following the Eagles’ Week 1 game against the Packers in Brazil last Thursday, said he reached out to Jones to offer words of encouragement following the Giants’ 28-6 drubbing by the Minnesota Vikings.

“I talked to him,” Barkley told reporters at the Eagles’ team headquarters. “I’m really good friends with DJ. Obviously, he didn’t have the game that he wanted. I just let him know, just go out there and play free and do what you do best.”

Barkley isn’t the only player from another team that felt bad for Jones, whose miscues against the Vikings included a blatant Pick-6 as part of his two interceptions that led to the crowd showering him and the rest of his teammates with boos. 

Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard also revealed that he and his teammates were starting to feel bad for Jones as he struggled out there.

After the game, Jones was heckled by some fans as he walked from the players' exit to his car. Despite the jeers, Jones never broke his stride

Barkley has insisted that he holds no ill will toward the Giants organization despite their failing to reach an agreement to ensure he remained a Giant for life. He mentioned that Giants head coach Brian Daboll sent good wishes before his Eagles debut, which he appreciated.

Barkley and the Eagles will face the Giants at MetLife STadium on October 20. 

