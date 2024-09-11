Vikings Linebacker Makes a Candid Confession Regarding Giants QB Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings had their way with the New York Giants in a 28-6 season-opening win. The Vikings defense, in particular, feasted on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, recording five sacks, two interceptions (including a pick-6 by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel), and 12 hits.
The Vikings' beating of Jones was so bad that linebacker Jonathan Greenard confessed that, after a while, he and his teammates started feeling sorry for the quarterback.
"We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do," Greenard admitted on the Power Trip Morning Show. "Hey, it's good to be on the other side of it, and it's our job to not be on that side."
As things continued to unravel for the Giants, the boos from frustrated Giants fans rained down on Jones and the rest of the offense. Jones looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has now failed to throw a touchdown pass since throwing two in a come-from-behind win against the Arizona Cardinals on September 17, 2023.
“Obviously not good enough," Jones said of his performance after the loss. "Didn't get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn't create much rhythm and flow for ourselves. I've got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently."
In spite of the harsh criticism of Jones by the fan base and media, his teammates have come out in support of him after this disappointing start to the season.
“Everybody here is rallying around Daniel,” said guard Jon Runyan, Jr. “We've been seeing him this whole offseason. He's been here this whole time. He's been working really hard. “He's in there, he's grinding. He's in the weight room and he's going to get this thing right. I know it and I think we all trust and believe that he will.”
The Vikings nearly displayed a defensive masterpiece, yet Greenard wasn’t satisfied because the defense didn’t get the shutout.
Meanwhile, on the Giants' side, Joens wasn’t the only problem as the receivers dropped five balls, and other than for left tackle Andrew Thomas, the offensive line had a rough go of it in their first regular season game together.
Jones and the Giants now face a critical game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. If they lose that game, the Giants will have another 0-2 start, ahead of a brutal six-game stretch starting in Week 3 at Cleveland.