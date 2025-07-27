This is the Weakest Spot on NY Giants' Defense
The New York Giants were forced to take a hard look in the mirror after losing a franchise-worst 14 games last season, which followed a 6-11 campaign. When they glanced at their reflection, it had become unrecognizable.
Big Blue lost its identity, the same one that instilled pride in its fan base for decades. The team's defensive edge was gone.
Yes, Dexter Lawrence II is arguably the best defensive tackle in the league today, and Brian Burns is a reliable contributor on the edge; however, the unit as a collective was lacking the intensity and productivity that define the franchise's best years.
General Manager Joe Schoen invested a significant amount of money and draft capital to try to address that problem. The revamped depth chart paints a pretty picture, with analysts and fans alike predicting big things for the Giants' defense. There are still a couple of key question marks, though.
And if they are not answered, New York will remain vulnerable against opposing offenses. Although Schoen prioritized the secondary in free agency, I believe the outside cornerback situation is the biggest weak spot at this time.
Dru Phillips enjoyed a solid rookie campaign and could quickly establish himself as one of the better slot corners in the NFL, but uncertainty clouds the perimeter.
Although modern quarterbacks do not let the ball rip like they used to, having someone who could prevent big plays and shut down top wide receivers is crucial.
Paulson Adebo proved himself to be a ball hawk with the New Orleans Saints, and there is growing optimism that former Giants first-round draft pick Deonte Banks can keep his emotions in check and finally break out in his third season. But both of these outside CBs come with drawbacks.
Will the cornerback room come through for NY Giants?
New York signed Adebo to a $54 million contract, tapping him to be the lockdown corner the squad has been missing.
He has found success in zone coverage, a scheme defensive coordinator Shane Bowen loves to employ. There is reason for concern, however. The 26-year-old broke his femur last October.
Adebo was moving well during spring workouts and looked ready for the new season, but he could still face physical challenges during in-game action. It is only natural for a player who relies so much on his legs to struggle a bit after suffering such an injury.
The Giants think the former Stanford star will shake off the rust and overcome any potential limitations.
They made a hefty commitment, in large part because of what he displayed before his season-ending injury. Adebo recorded three interceptions,10 pass breakups, and 43 solo tackles in seven games for the Saints.
If he can build on his 2024-25 success, the 2021 third-round draft pick could be an undeniable difference-maker. He has other elements in his game to iron out, though.
Adebo finished with a sub-65 coverage grade in three of his four years in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Was the 80.5 mark he posted in 2023 an outlier or a sign of what he can do moving forward?
The Giants better hope it is the latter. Even if the notable addition excels with his new team, it is still unclear how Banks will perform.
A liability in the secondary can overshadow the overall strength of the group. Experienced and talented QBs will pick apart the weak link. Banks has to show that he is not a soft spot in this defense. He has to remind the organization why it selected him with the 24th overall pick more than two years ago.
Until he does, fans are completely justified in expressing skepticism. The polarizing cornerback struggled profusely in zone and recorded a 50.3 coverage grade last season.
If he cannot grasp Bowen's system in 2025, management will have a huge decision to make regarding his future with the franchise.
Aside from what he does on the gridiron, Banks has to display a positive attitude. A healthy mindset will increase the likelihood of him making strides.
Former third-rounder Cor'Dale Flott and rookie Korie Black will also be called upon to log meaningful snaps in the upcoming season. Still, the onus is on Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks to combat aerial attacks.
This duo must take advantage of a potentially ferocious front-seven and make plays when opportunities arise. Otherwise, the Giants' hopes of having an upgraded secondary will just be an unfulfilled promise.
And that is a theme fans are sick of by now.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.