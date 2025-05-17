Giants CB Dru Phillips Named Most Underrated Player
In the leadup to the New York Giants' 2025 season, it's evident that the biggest position group on their roster garnering the most attention is their defensive front, which has been among the highlights of general manager Joe Schoen's improvements this offseason.
Deservedly so, because the Giants are pulling no punches in letting the rest of the NFL know that their collection of pass rushers is going to be a force to be reckoned with and that the defense, led by Shane Bowen, is going to be the franchise's calling card.
However, it would also be incredibly naive to sleep on the additions to the team's secondary over the past two years. The Giants have invested a lot into the core of the ballhawks, selecting six prospects over the last three drafts and one in a seventh-round selection of Korie Black in this year's event.
While the trajectory of the secondary is still striving to crack through their ceiling, one of the most significant finds by Schoen and the front office has been slot corner Dru Phillips, who was among a list of 32 players deemed as "underrated" on their respective teams ahead of the 2025 season.
"Phillips was thrust into a key role as a rookie, manning the slot and playing more than 600 defensive snaps in a potential sink-or-swim scenario for the third-round pick out of Kentucky,” wrote Pro Football Focus’s Jonathan Macri.
“To Phillips’ credit, he performed at a high level despite missing some time with injuries, finishing with a 77.5 PFF overall grade — a top 10 mark for the position."
Looking back at his rookie season, in which he only saw 14 starts due to injury, Phillips was one of the bright stories of the Giants' lackluster campaign and a story of immense resilience in the 2024 rookie class.
From the jump, Phillips was tasked with being that same "everything" type of defender that the Giants plan on turning current rookie Abdul Carter into on the defensive line this upcoming year. They wanted Phillips to hunker down in the slot against some of the best pass catchers in that position while becoming a factor in slowing down the run game that was terrorizing the first two levels.
As the analysis made clear, the Giants found an early ironman out of their young cornerback. In his first few games going up against the likes of Justin Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, and Ja'Marr Chase, Phillips held opposing targets to 14 yards or less in receiving production while not allowing a single touchdown until Week 8, earning coverage grades as high as 90.9 in the process.
Playing as an underneath defender was just as critical to his early success. Phillips posted a 78.1 run defense grade and was one of the best tacklers on the defense, with just 11 missed tackles for a 13.6% rate that likely would have decreased down the stretch if he stayed healthy.
Phillip's presence was huge in helping out the second level and shutting off the holes often found by big or shifty ball carriers who could shed themselves of contact in the middle of the field. Even so, he wasn't afraid to get dirty behind the line of scrimmage and notched 31 total stops, among the team's highest totals.
The Giants might have found themselves a gem at the slot cornerback position that will protect the field in several ways, but his health will be the most significant factor in determining Phillips's impact in 2025. Once he was sidelined, the rest of their main pieces weren't as productive, and the lack of confidence and experience against premier talent showed many times.
The good news is that New York went on and made the secondary a priority with key free-agent and draft pickups that will add skillsets and depth to the group. Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland bring valuable experience and toughness to starting roles that have been in doubt with other players like Deonte Banks and Jason Pinnock, who departed via free agency this offseason.
There is also Black, the late-round flier who built his draft stock upon playing in several areas across the secondary during his time with Oklahoma State. He has talked about not running away from that possibility as he transitions to the pro level, and that will be a boost to take some of the load off Phillips's shoulders if he needs it.
With the regular season only a few months away, the Giants will face a gauntlet of difficult, offensive-minded opponents who can torch the deep field if the secondary is as porous as it has been for the Giants. A healthy unit that includes Phillips should help prevent an early collapse, limit the mistakes that keep them on the field, and limit how much damage can be done on the other end of the game.
