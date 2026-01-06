Best and Worst PFF Grades from Giants' Week 18 Win Over Dallas

The final PFF grades are in for the New York Giants following their Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with some of the grades curious, to say the least.

Let’s break down the New York Giants ’ finale and identify the biggest standouts and the biggest disappointments.

Highest Giants Performers

Abdul Carter (82.0)

Paulson Adebo (80.5)

Greg Van Roten (77.8)

Roy Robertson-Harris (75.6)

Gunner Olszewski (74.3)

Despite the game’s “meaningless” draft-position vibes, there were some standouts. Abdul Carter cemented himself as a foundational piece for the Giants’ future, logging the highest PFF grade on the team (82.0) and continuing the promise he’s shown as a rookie.

Carter’s pass-rush prowess was on display again on Sunday during his 52 snaps on the edge. He generated five total pressures (one hit, four hurries) and consistently disrupted the pocket, reinforcing why he’s already emerging as a cornerstone of the Giants’ defense.

Paulson Adebo delivered one of his strongest performances of the season against Dallas, earning an 80.5 PFF grade while playing 54 snaps.

He allowed just two receptions on four targets for nine yards, posted an 80.8 coverage grade, and added three tackles, helping limit explosive plays in the Cowboys’ passing game.

Roy Robertson-Harris turned in a steady outing against Dallas, earning a 75.6 PFF grade, while contributing three tackles, one quarterback hurry, and posting a 77.6 run-defense grade, helping anchor the Giants up front.

On offense, Greg Van Roten was a steady presence against Dallas, earning a 77.8 PFF grade while playing all 75 snaps at right guard. He posted a 71.4 pass-blocking grade and a 75.8 run-blocking grade, helping an offensive line that has plagued this franchise for a decade.

Gunner Olszewski’s 74.3 grade was equally encouraging, especially considering his career-high production in the box score (eight catches for 102 yards); he provided a legitimate receiving threat and even threw for one touchdown.

While the win didn’t change the narrative of the Giants’ season, these grades, particularly from Carter, Adebo, and Van Roten, highlight core performers who can be built around moving forward.

Lowest Graded Giants Performers

Bobby Okereke (39.5)

Jon Runyan (42.9)

Isaiah Hodgins (48.0)

Marcus Mbow (48.3)

Deonte Banks (50.3)

Bobby Okereke has had a great season, but ended with a tough outing against Dallas. He earned a 39.5 PFF grade over 49 snaps, with struggles most notably in run defense (29.6 grade), despite the defense scoring pretty well overall.

Okereke finished with four tackles and two assists and allowed two receptions on three targets for 17 yards, but also had two big turnovers that apparently didn’t get factored into the grades.

Jon Runyan struggled against Dallas, earning a 42.9 PFF grade while playing all 75 snaps at left guard. He especially struggled in run blocking, earning a 37.4 run-blocking grade, highlighting the Giants' need for an IOL.

Giants fans have been hard on Deonte Banks all season, and Sunday didn’t earn him any points with the fanbase with his 50.3 PFF grade. He allowed two receptions on three targets for 42 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and posted a 45.8 coverage grade.

Marcus Mbow has shown promise as a rookie, especially adjusting to playing on the left side in the absence of Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Thomas. Mbow played all 75 snaps, finishing with a 48.3 PFF grade.

While his 59.9 pass-blocking grade showed flashes of promise for a young lineman, the performance made it clear he’s not yet ready to be a full-time starter, but the experience should prove valuable moving forward.

This dreadful Giants season has finally come to an end. While I mocked the organization's use of buzzwords like “core” and “young talent,” the proof is in the pudding (the numbers). The giants do, in fact, have a promising young core.

They appear to have their quarterback, signs of life along the offensive line, and flashes of real potential on defense. With targeted additions in a few depleted areas, this organization could realistically field a competitive football team next season.

