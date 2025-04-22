New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State
Korie Black was among the New York Giants' top-30 pre-draft visits this year.
Korie Black, CB
- Height: 6’0”
- Weight: 192 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Oklahoma St.
- Hand Size: 9 ¼”
- Arm Length: 31 ⅞”
- Wingspan: 77 ½”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.35s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.58
- Vertical Jump: 39”
- Broad Jump: 9’9”
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.01s
- Bench Press: 15 reps
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Connally High School in Waco, Texas, where he was the 97th recruit from his state and the 61st cornerback during the 2020 cycle.
Black started 38 of 50 career games for the Cowboys. He started 13 games in 2024 but missed the bowl game due to an injury. Oklahoma State’s defense was abysmal in 2024, surrendering 500+ yards per game, but Black’s individual numbers were respectable.
He allowed a low 55.4% catch rate in 2024 with nine passes defensed and three interceptions. Through his career, he allowed just a 53% catch rate with 19 passes defended and four interceptions.
He also allowed 11 touchdowns and missed 12 tackles (11.2%). Korie Black was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The New York Giants had Black in for a Top-30 visit.
Strengths
- Good size and length for the cornerback position
- Solid overall athlete with very good straight-line speed
- Above-average acceleration
- High but smooth backpedal
- Understands his leverage/positioning on the field pre to post snap
- Good diagnostic ability around the LOS
- Solid zone awareness and above-average eyes from depth
- Understands route concepts and knows how/when to react to adjacent routes
- Annoying and physical in coverage – good at the catch point
- Solid man coverage and ability to stay in phase
- An aggressive temperament that takes risks
- Not afraid to hit low and wrap up tackle
- Special teams asset (FG/Punt Block)
Weaknesses
- Isn’t very explosive with his losing burst
- Isn’t a tight lateral mover but has average at best lateral movement skills
- Adequate recovery speed suffers when he is a tad late in his transitions – can get off balance when speedy receivers get into his cushion
- Eagerness gets him out of position too often – will take the bait
- Can be too physical
- Risky nature can lead to mistakes
Summary
Korie Black has good length for the position with solid eyes from depth and adequate processing to click & close on underneath routes or toward the line of scrimmage.
He’s a solid overall athlete but not a difference making one at cornerback, but he understands leverage and does a solid overall job harassing and being disruptive at the catch point.
He flashes high level plays from zone coverage that showcase eye-discipline but he takes risks that put him out of position, and savvy route runners can entice Black toward risky behavior. Black will start as a special teams asset with upside.
GRADE: 5.99
