Two Under-the-Radar Giants on Offense to Watch This Season
With the New York Giants expected to place an emphasis on developing more of an explosive passing game this season, two of the team’s young receivers have been named as “under the radar” candidates by Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports.
The two are third-year man Wan’Dale Robinson and second-year man Jalin Hyatt, receivers who are projected to have productive seasons for the Giants this year.
“Even if things go sideways for New York and Daniel Jones (who I considered too "on-the-radar" for this list), it would be nice to see Robinson and/or Hyatt emerge as legitimate young pieces,” Pereles wrote.
Robinson has gradually improved his production since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After only appearing in six games and registering 227 yards on 23 receptions as a rookie in an injury-shortened season, Robinson essentially doubled his yards and receptions last season, registering 525 yards on 60 receptions while appearing in 15 games.
The Giants could use Robinson, who can be their gadget player capable of some running plays out of the backfield, in various ways, including on jet sweeps, front the slot, and in motion.
Hyatt’s rookie season was a disappointment from the perspective that he wasn’t used as much to stretch the field as people anticipated would be the case.
Part of that was likely due to the limited offense he was in at Tennessee, but there was never any doubt that Hyatt had the speed to take the top off of a defense.
Hyatt, who during training camp showed tantalizing speed, registered 373 yards on 23 receptions in 17 games played.
Robinson and Hyatt undoubtedly have room to improve as they enter another season with the Giants. The addition of first round pick Malik Nabers should help both receivers significantly, as the Giants receiving corps has been subpar for many seasons.
Now that the Giants have a true No.1 receiver likely to draw double coverage, other receivers like Robinson and Hyatt should be among the biggest benefactors,