New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
The New York Giants' wide receiver unit underwent a small but effective change over the offseason. Last season, the group was solid, ranking 25th according to Pro Football Focus, but it lacked a true number one option.
That all changed when the Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the No.6 overall pick in April's draft. Nabers is expected to immediately become the focal point of the offense.
Behind Nabers is a supporting cast of Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins. In years past, the receiver room would be decimated by injuries. Surprisingly, in 2023 it was mostly healthy, with Robinson missing just two games while everyone else mentioned played in every contest.
The Giants' offense last season was lackluster, and the receivers did what they could in a struggling system. They still haven't had a wideout break the 1,000-yard mark since 2018, but had a few key contributors in 2023.
Slayton eclipsed 700 yards for the fourth time in his career, being the most consistent receiver on the roster. Robinson led the team in catches with 60, and Hyatt showed flashes of being a downfield threat. Hodgins still made his mark with three touchdown catches as well.
This group has a lot to unpack in 2024, as they're expected to be a strong point in the offense.
Rostered Players
Malik Nabers: The Giants' first-round pick this year will be their No. 1 wideout. Nabers had an electric season at LSU last year, hauling in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's the complete package the Giants have lacked at the wide receiver position for years.
Darius Slayton: Slayton's been the team's stand-in main receiver since being drafted in 2019. He led the team with 770 yards last year and four touchdowns.
Wan'Dale Robinson: After losing most of his rookie season to a torn ACL in 2022, Robinson returned in a big way last season, showing flashes of what he can do in this system. He had 60 catches for 525 yards and one touchdown while adding in 87 yards and another score on the ground. He's the team's primary slot receiver.
Jalin Hyatt: The former Bilitnekoff winner admitted this spring that he could've done more during his rookie season. Hyatt had 23 catches for 373 yards and failed to find the endzone. However, if he develops nicely, Hyatt could be a breakout candidate for the Giants this season.
Isaiah Hodgins: Hodgins was a waiver claim addition during the 2022 season and quickly became a fan-favorite after posting a 100+ yard game in the playoffs that same season. Hodgins had 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and is hoping to be a red zone threat once again.
Gunner Olszewski: Olszewski was an in-season addition last year, becoming the team's primary punt returner. He returned a punt 94 yards in Week 17 against the Rams. Other than that, Olszewski only provides a little in the passing game and will battle for a spot on the roster with Isaiah McKenzie.
Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie was brought in this offseason due to his connections with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. McKenzie was a solid backup slot option in Buffalo and has both kick and punt return experience, providing value needed at one of the last roster spots.
Allen Robinson II: The veteran wideout will get a chance to make the roster depending on how well he performs in the summer. Robinson appeared in all 17 games last season for the Steelers, posting 34 catches for 280 yards.
Miles Boykin: Another veteran added to compete this summer. Boykin brings over special teams value. Like Robinson, he was also with the Steelers last season but only had three catches for 17 yards. Boykin's presence on special teams is why he was brought in.
Dennis Houston: Houston will be fighting for a spot on the roster for the second straight season. He has just two career catches for 16 yards during his time with the Cowboys.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton: After impressing early last summer as an undrafted free agent, Ford-Wheaton's season never ended as he suffered a torn ACL. However, he could be a sneaky candidate to make the roster, considering his athletic ability.
John Jiles: Jiles is one of the two undrafted wideouts signed to compete in training camp. Last season at West Florida, he caught 54 passes for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging an insane 20 yards per catch.
Ayir Asante: The other undrafted rookie wideout, Asante had 18 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns last season at Wyoming.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Is this group capable of helping the Giants offense become more explosive?
It's no secret that the offense has been inept for multiple seasons now for many reasons. The offensive line and quarterback play, and the receivers haven't been great. Last season, the receivers did their job the best out of any other group on the offense.
With Nabers added as the dynamic number one option, this could open the offense up tremendously. Nabers will have a direct and indirect effect on the offense.
He's fast, can run every route on the tree, get yards after the catch, go up for contested passes, and muscle his way through defenders. With his skill set, he will likely draw a lot of attention, which could mean Hyatt, Slayton and Robinson all see an uptick in targets in 2024.
The Giants' explosive pass play rate was 5% last season, last in the league. Can this group end their lack of big plays in the passing game?
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Gunner Olszewski vs Isaiah McKenzie for the final receiver spot/returner position
Assuming the Giants carry six wideouts heading into Week 1, the final spot will be used for a player with special teams experience. The top five should be Nabers, Slayton, Hyatt, Robinson and Hodgins/another veteran. With that sixth spot, it'll likely come down to Olszewki and McKenzie.
The main factor here is who provides more value. Olszewski saved the Giants last season after failed attempts to find a reliable punt returner.
While the last receiver on the roster usually isn't called upon to make an impact in the passing game, he's there for emergencies. Olszewski failed to receive a single target for the Giants last season. However, he did have 23 punt returns for 273 yards and one touchdown.
McKenzie, on the other hand, brings special teams and receiving value. He had 23 punt returns for 204 yards and six kick returns for 152 yards.
Over the course of his career, McKenzie has both punt and kick return experience in every season. He's also only two years removed from having a 423-yard, four-trunk season with the Bills. Given his familiarity with the coaching staff and system, he could be the favorite.
Training Camp Position Grade: B+
For now, this group has a lot of things to be excited about heading into 2024. They finally addressed the number one wideout problem with Nabers, and have a relatively healthy group going into camp.
They need to show that they can be productive on the field, but they look very in sync with one another and are eager to turn the stigma of the Giants' offense around.
Nabers, Slayton, Hyatt, and Robinson are a very solid group. The depth behind them isn't bad either, with Hodgins, Robinson II, Boykin, and Ford-Wheaton looking to make an impact during the summer.
Early 53-Man Roster Predictions
- Starters: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson
- Backups: Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie
- Practice Squad: Miles Boykin, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Gunner Olszewski, John Jiles
- Cut: Allen Robinson II, Ayir Asante, Dennis Houston
The starters are self-explanatory, as the trio of Nabers, Slayton, and Robinson are the Giants' best three right now. Slayton is a more established receiver than Hyatt, so he's part of the backup group.
However, if he can transform into more of a complete receiver rather than just strictly a deep threat, Hyatt can push his way into the starting lineup at some point during the season. The Giants are banking on Hyatt's breakout in year two to see him become the team's number two option.
Hodgins will remain a Giant once again, given his familiarity with the system and the large frame the other wideouts lack. McKenzie will grab the final receiver spot, given his versatility on special teams and the passing game.
The Giants seem to like Ford-Wheaton, but in a crowded room, he won't make it to the 53-man roster. He'll still be around on the practice squad.
Boykin and Olszewski will be stashed away due to their special teams presence. Jiles' frame at 6'3, 205 pounds is too enticing to completely give up on, so we have the Giants also placing him on the practice squad.
Allen Robinson, Asante and Houston will all be cut in this scenario.
