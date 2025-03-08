Would Edge Rusher Chase Young Make Sense for Giants Defense?
The New York Giants defensive edge isn’t screaming for help, but it might be one of the more interesting realms to watch as the team enters a pivotal free agency period starting Monday.
As the 2024 season showed, the Giants' front four was among the best in the NFL when the entire core, consisting mainly of Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, was healthy. That trio led the first line of defense to one of the fastest sack totals in the league in the first several games of the season until injuries reared their ugly head again.
After investing a ton of money into Burns last offseason and a potential decision looming on Thibodeaux, whose fifth-year option hasn’t been bought into by the Giants, it’s unlikely the team wants to spend the prettiest of fortunes on another premium pass rusher when they have more significant needs to be concerned about at the third level in the defensive secondary.
However, one forgets that they could lose an underrated member of their edge-rushing group next week as outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari hits the open market for the first time in his career, which started in East Rutherford in 2021.
Ojulari, who the Giants drafted No. 50 overall that year, still finished third on the team with 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss despite playing in only 11 games this past season. He was once part of New York’s primary pressure duo, but the presence of Burns has waded him down the depth chart, and he now faces a decision on whether he wants to get more involved in another team’s defense.
If Ojulari doesn’t return to the Giants, they could use a moderate replacement option to secure their edge depth and be potentially versatile to help Lawrence in the interior should Rakeem Nuñez-Roches become a cap casualty move this offseason. One of the potential suitors out there who could fill that is defensive end Chase Young.
An experienced 4-3 edge rusher in this year’s free agent group, Young is a player the Giants are very familiar with from his time with the Washington Commanders, who drafted him as No. 2 in 2020. In five games versus them, the 25-year-old was always a threat to disrupt the pocket and did so with nine tackles and three sacks in that span.
Yet, the same injury woes limited his complete impact for Washington after a stout rookie season, and he only appeared in 19 more games in the three subsequent campaigns. He was traded to San Francisco before the end of the 2023 season, playing nine games with 2.5 sacks produced before signing with New Orleans last offseason.
Young was a healthy option in 2024 and gave the Saints 31 total tackles (21 solo) with 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He’s hitting the free agent market for the second time in his career, and Pro Football Network projects he will receive a respectable salary between $12.5 and $15 million over a 2-4 year contract.
The Giants are entering free agency with about $47.1 million of cap space and only 50 players under contract for 2025.
They’ll likely focus a chunk of that change on a new veteran cornerback and some offensive line pieces, but it wouldn’t be a bad move to spare some for courting a former division rival to their side of it at that price and a short-term deal.
As mentioned, Young is a versatile pass rusher who can be plugged in outside as a traditional edge man or play the 3-technique closer to the interior.
He would likely find some good success in the Giants’ system, which relies on pressure from the front four only, as he uses good lower body strength and motor to push the offensive front back towards the quarterback to give that feeling of a crackdown.
In any of his clips from San Francisco and New Orleans, Young was adept at playing on the weak side and directing the pressure back to the quarterback, forcing them to evade right into the strong side of the opposing rush. He also plays with relentless effort to chase down the ball carrier in space, something the Giants could use more upfront.
When he reaches the passer, he is one of the best at making contact and forcing the ball loose for a potential turnover. He finished last season with 21 quarterback hits per PFN metrics, which placed him in the league’s top 10 for that category, and has amassed 10 total turnovers by himself.
In his last season, with more than 15+ games played, Young bested those numbers with six sacks and 40 total pressures, was among the top 35 players in the position, and earned the crown among his rookie competition in 2020. Should he stay on the field, Young has proven he can help a defense pin the offense and flip the field if he has the health and time to do it.
Again, the Giants need some boost in the interior and stopping the run game, and Young can also add solid efforts there.
He graded above 73.9 in run defense over his first three seasons and held a missed tackle rate below 5% in the first two with 46 combined stops. Young and Lawrence would make a nice duo to clog the gaps and make gashing the Giants tougher than it was in 2024 when they ranked in the basement.
If the Giants can’t land a free agent like Young in the impending bidding, it’s not to say their edge group can’t be carried by the aforementioned trio of Lawrence, Burns, and Thibodeaux, who created 23 of the team’s total sacks this season. If injuries arise, talent will be eroded, and the inexperienced talent behind them won’t be able to keep up with the elite offensive lines they’ll face next season.
One answer or another isn’t the worst move in free agency if the Giants want to maintain a strong defensive presence in 2025 to assist whatever struggles the offense might have. Signing Young is a familiar option with proven numbers, and he could be had at a cheaper rate than the fellow edge rushers set to accrue more in the spending spree.