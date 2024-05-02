Daniel Jones Keeps Focus on Rehab Despite Pre, Post-Draft Quarterback Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has bigger things to worry about than whehter the team intended to replace him in the draft or even down the line.
Like his rehab from a torn ACL, for instance.
"I'm focused on what I can control, and that is preparing to play good football," Jones said during an appearance at the annual Gridiron Gala, where teammate Darius Slayton was honored. "So, (I'm) getting healthy, and I’ll be ready to go.”
The Giants were heavily reported to be seeking a trade for the third overall spot in the draft to take North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
However, the New England Patriots, who ultimately took Maye after rejecting offers from the Giants and Vikings, selected Maye, and the Giants, feeling none of the other quarterbacks left on the board had a high enough grade, went in a completely different direction.
Jones is coming off one of the most painful seasons of his NFL career to date, literally and figuratively. One year into his four-year, $160 million contract, he lasted only six games before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. In the meantime, he posted a career-worst 70.5 passer rating in that span, pairing just two touchdowns with six interceptions.
New York brought in veteran Drew Lock, a former first-round draft pick himself, to have Lock back up Jones for the season during the off-season. If Jones isn't greenlighted to return from his injury, Lock will take the reins and start the season until Jines gets the all-clear from the medical staff.
If Jones had his way, that backup plan would never have come to fruition.
"I’m in a good spot," Jones said. "I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”
Jones is not only optimistic about being ready to start training camp, but he's also optimistic he'll have Slayton, who was a fifth-round draft pick in the same rookie class as Jones, on the field to throw despite Slayton's absence from the team's voluntary off-season program.
“He’s an important guy to me, and he’s worked really hard at a lot of this stuff," Jones said, according to The Athletic. "It’s cool to be here tonight to watch him be recognized. It’s very well deserved.”
