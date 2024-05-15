Giants Sign Sixth Round Draft Pick Darius Muasau
Linebacker Darius Muasau, the New York Giants' sixth-round draft pick, .
Muasau, 6-1 and 230 pounds, played three seasons at the University of Hawaii and two at UCLA. His career totals include 440 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and five interceptions.
While at UCLA, he led the Bruins in tackles and was named second-team All-Pac 12.
Last season, he started all 13 games and recorded 75 tackles (43 solo), 10.5 stops for loss, 4.0 sacks, six pass breakups, and one interception.
While at the University of Hawaii, Muasau came in contact with Michael Ghobrial, the Giants' current special teams coordinator, for one season.
Although they lost touch for a while, they reconnected at the Shrine Bowl earlier this year. All-Star games.
"I'm glad that that connection stayed strong, and all the coaches and connections I made throughout all my All-Star games and speaking with the scouts at the combine and all that throughout the whole process," Muasau said at last week's rookie minicamp.
Muasau's four-year deal is worth $4.22 million and includes a $200,912 signing bonus. His first-year cap figure is $845,228.
Muasau joins receiver Malik Nabers (first round), cornerback Andru Phillips (third round), and running back Tyrone Tracy (fifth round) to their rookie contracts, leaving safety Tyler Nubin (second round) and tight end Theo Johnson (fourth round) as the two remaining draft class members who still need to sign their respective deals.