Darius Slayton "Hopeful" For Giants Extension Amidst Early Holdout
Homegrown receiver Darius Slayton offered optimism about his metropolitan future in a report from Jordan Raanan of ESPN despite an early holdout that's seeing him sit out of the Giants' voluntary offseason workouts. Slayton, 27, is seeking an extension as he prepares to embark upon the latter season of a two-year deal bestowed after his rookie contract expired.
"Right now, my agent (Michael Perrett) and (Giants general manager) Joe (Schoen) are in negotiations. They're talking," Slayton told reporters at the annual Gridiron Gala in Manhattan. Hopefully, we'll come to a resolution here soon."
"I'd like to be here, of course," Slayton continued. "I've enjoyed my time as a Giant, and I'd like to remain a Giant. Hopefully, that will be the result of this."
Slayton, a 2019 fifth-round pick out of Auburn, has been one of the more consistent offensive threats in New York since his arrival in 2019. He has amassed 220 receptions, 3,324 yards (including a career-best 770 last season), and 19 touchdowns.
Despite his de facto holdout, Slayton credited the Giants for keeping "constant contact," and it doesn't sound like the stalemate will extend to the summer.
"I don't think it will get to that point," Slayton said. "Like I said, it's been good, constant communication throughout the whole process. It'll be resolved soon."
Wednesday saw Slayton honored for his community efforts in the metropolitan area, with the area commemorating the Giants and New York Jets' joint work with the United Way of New York City. Slayton was labeled a "Hometown Hero" alongside Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.
"I think (being honored is) the biggest (validation)," he said. "What could be bigger than trying to help somebody out in the community that you're a part of that has embraced me? (It's) just an opportunity to give back. I try to help out wherever I can."
