2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Giants have a chance at landing Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. What would they be getting if he fell to them at No. 5?

Evan Neal, OT

Height: 6’7

Weight: 337 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Alabama

A former five-star recruit out of Florida’s powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Neal was the number one ranked offensive tackle and the third-ranked Floridian during the 2019 recruiting cycle. Neal was the starting right tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide in their 2020 National Championship season.

Notables

He was a team captain in 2021, where he was a consensus All-American. Neal combines rare size with excellent athletic traits, and he could be the first overall selection to Jacksonville. He was a three-year starter at multiple positions for Alabama; he has significant starting time at left guard right tackle, and he started the entire 2021 season at left tackle.

Neal was a semi-finalist for the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award. He was the number one ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. He allowed just two sacks and 15 pressures in his senior season and finished his career surrendering five sacks and 36 pressures. Neal dropped 15 pounds before the NFL combine, where he didn’t perform. He looked insanely fit and lean for a player that weighed 337 pounds.

Strengths

Elite size and length

I don’t know where he carries 337-pounds, very lean - looks great

Very explosive base; kicks into pass sets well

Light on his feet to mirror, smooth pass sets that are quickly established

Good fluidity in his lower half to flip when beat

Has gravitational pull type of length (essentially, his blocking radius is huge…he can flip his hips and initiate contact on defenders despite a disadvantaged situation)

Very powerful player with good grip strength

Times his heavy powerful punch well, is decisive with his strikes

Knows when to attack and when to use patience on a pass-rusher; isn’t predictable

Good hand technique; fundamentally sound

Has quick and reactive hands; will refit and re-punch

Will strike pass rushers, exploding low to high while lifting their center of gravity, effectively halting their rush

Solid overall anchor absorbing power pass rush moves

Does a good job with his inside hand and patience to prevent effective defensive inside spin moves

Can pave paths as a down run blocker

Commanding punch and leg-drive while run blocking (base/down)

Excellent lower-leg drive and functional strength while run blocking

Does a solid job on reach blocks getting his hip to the far hip of defenders and driving through his assignment

Has plenty of nasty finishes on his tape

Very versatile player with a ton of experience at RT, LT, and LG

Solid overall job executing stunt and blitz pickup

Was a team captain in 2021

Can Improve

Is a waist bender, leans way too far onto blocks

Has issues with balance

Will put too much of his weight on defenders, with his weight over his toes, leaving himself vulnerable to counter moves

Issues with balance hinder his effectiveness when redistributing his weight

Finds himself on the ground too often

Susceptible to push-pulls

Anchor is solid, but not as good as one would expect for a player of his size

Pad level is too high (the issue with being so tall)

Sustainment of blocks through the entirety of a play ran hot & cold

Payed too much attention, for too long, to slanting 5 and 4-techniques who were diversions for loopers and creepers

Has past rumors about weight control

Summary

Overall, Evan Neal is a mountain of a man with two redwood trees attached to his torso. He is explosive, with quick feet, excellent power, and strong hands to grip. He is fundamentally sound with his hand technique with a devastating punch to stun, and he’s a good overall run blocker.

Neal found himself on the ground more than I expected; he bends too much at the waist, and he’s not the most balanced player when forced to move on a lateral plane. His 6’7 height gives him a natural high center of gravity which leaves him susceptible to counter rushes and craftier pass rushers. He’s not perfect, but he has a very high floor.

Neal is going to be a good football player in the NFL. I’m not certain he has top-3 at his position type of upside, but he’s going to make an impact for whoever selects him early on Day 1.

GRADE: 6.85

