December 12, 2021
New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Inactive List

The Giants inactive list continues to be dominated by injured players.
Giants receivers Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay are active for the team's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Golladay was questionable this week after suffering a rib injury last weekend against the Dolphins. After not being able to practice Wednesday, Golladay was able to do some limited work Thursday and Friday.

Shepard, who has not played since the Giants' Week 8 game against the Chiefs after suffering a quad injury, is averaging 10.1 yards per reception, the lowest average of the Giants' four receivers with at least 40 pas targets.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique), all of whom were declared out Friday, are also inactive. 

Rookie Aaron Robinson will get the start for Jackson. Mike Glennon, who was removed from the injury report after clearing the concussion protocol, will start for Jones, and Shepard returns to play the slot snaps that Toney typically gets.  

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines is a healthy scratch for the third game in a row. Receiver Collin Johnson is the other inactive for New York.

The Giants plucked Pharoh Cooper from their practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for guard Wes Martin. The Giants also elevated defensive Jarren Williams from the practice squad for this week's game.

