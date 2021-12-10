Giants QB Mike Glennon Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Chargers

The Giants' backup quarterback will make his second start as Daniel Jones continues to ail.

Giants backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who suffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, has cleared the concussion protocol and is no longer listed on the team's injury report.

Glennon, who went 23 of 44 for 187 yards and one interception, participated fully in Friday's practice.

"I think as an entire offense we have to keep progressing on through, making sure we make the right decisions and then make the plays when they’re in front of us," head coach Joe Judge said when asked what Glennon could do better if he got another chance to start this week.

"We’ve got to do a good job of putting the guys in position, and then we’ve got to execute when it comes our way. I liked some of the things Mike did last week. There were a lot of things he did within the game that are encouraging.

"There are some things we have to coach and correct off of, make sure we don’t repeat certain mistakes, but Mike prepares very well. He’s got experience in this league, so we have faith in him."

The Giants declared quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) out for Sunday's game. Judge said that Jones, a limited participant in practice all week, has not yet been cleared for contact.

Jackson, who will miss his second straight game, will be replaced by rookie Aaron Robinson in the lineup.

Judge had said before practice that Toney was progressing. "He’s moving along; he’s very in-tune to the game plan.

"I’d say his ability mentally to function at multiple positions and understand what it is in the game plan – he’s a guy that, along with (Cornerback) Adoree’ (Jackson), I wouldn’t hesitate if it goes all the way to game time to make a decision."

With both players declared out, Judge won't have to worry about making a game-time decision on either.

The Giants also listed receivers Kenny Golladay (ribs)and Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game.

Golladay and Shepard are both on track to play. Shelton is a new addition to the injury report.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community