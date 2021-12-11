New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers: Keys to the Game

On paper, the Giants don't appear to be a match for the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a few turns of these keys, maybe they can make a game out of it.

The Giants let an opportunity for a win get away against Miami last week. Game planning and poor offensive execution let them down against the Miami Dolphins.

As games go by, the window for making a playoff push diminishes. With the Eagles and Washington getting wins, the Giants will need to follow suit if they do not want to fall off in the division.

That won’t be easy with the team traveling across the country to take on a Chargers squad as hungry for a win as New York.

Still, let's identify the keys to victory for the Giants.

Run The Ball

It is no secret that the Giants have issues at quarterback. They also have a bunch of receivers who are either injured or nowhere near 100%.

What’s the best remedy for what ails New York? A functioning run game against an opponent that has allowed an average of over 140 yards per game on the ground.

This is a game where Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker not only need to be featured in the offense, they also need to come up big. Barkley, who has been banged up, has yet to have a 100-yard performance this season, and this game would be a perfect time to break out. If the backfield combines for 150 yards, that just might be enough to give them a fighting chance of ripping a victory away from LA.

The run game has more of an effect than just alleviating pressure off the quarterback. It limits the amount of time the opposing offense is on the field.

The Charges can put up points in bunches when they are in rhythm, so the Giants need to take away their rhythm. The defense is already a “bend but don’t break” defense, so limiting their time on the field means getting them more rest to remain fresh to stop the offense.

Time of possession is critical for the success of this team on Sunday, and what better way to eat up the clock than with a solid running game?.

Utilize the tight ends more

What works off of the run? Play action. Who tends to be the primary target in play-action? Tight ends because they are blockers that can go out on pass routes.

That means when the offense is focused on running the ball, the defense needs to respect it and look to stop it. However, they leave themselves open to play fakes and eye manipulation when they do. That is where tight ends can slip off blocks and catch screen passes.

Tight ends can block and release to the flats. They can delay and get across the field shallow or intermediate and be the outlet for the quarterback when defenders overplay a run play.

Last week, Evan Engram was involved in the game, and Kyle Rudolph earned a few targets. Those need to increase for both tight ends--and while they're at it, maybe even find a few targets for Chris Myarick in some three tight end sets.

With so many of the receiving threats ailing--the Giants should have Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay back this week, but it remains to be seen how they look--and with a game plan that should include a heavy dose of running, the tight ends should take on a more prominent role blocking and receiving.

Sit on Austin Ekeler

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is a fantasy football team owner's dream. He is utilized like the Giants should have been using Barkley all along. The Chargers get him quality carries in the run game and significant targets in the passing game.

He has the ability to have explosive games, but the real key to his game is that he helps keep the chains moving. He can turn second or third and long into a first down, and short-yardage plays into big gainers.

It is easy for Ekeler to get lost in the defensive game plan as a receiver with all of the receiving options outside. Before you know it, he is working on another 60 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving game with two total touchdowns.

Ekeler is a security blanket for quarterback Justin Herbert. So the first thing the Giants defense will want to do is take away is the quarterback’s most comfortable pass-catching option. This is the type of role for which Xavier McKinney was made. Allowing him to key on Ekeler gives the Giants another body in the box to stop the rushing.

McKinney has the athletic ability to run with Ekeler in the passing game, and he tackles well in the open field and won’t be afraid to be physical with him. When Herbert goes to check it down or tries to hit Ekeler on a screen, he should see a white jersey next to him. If that makes him hold the ball longer, it could lead to a sack or, even worse, an interception.

Run Up Herbert’s Pitch Count

Justin Herbert has been good in his first two seasons. He seems to be what the Giants believe Daniel Jones can be. His one issue is that he will turn the ball over from time to time, which is usually a product of usage. The more Herbert is asked to throw, the better the odds of him making a mistake.

In the five games where he has thrown the ball 40 times or more, he has six interceptions, a fumble, and he has been sacked 11 times. The team is 3-2 in those games, and they have another loss when he threw it 39 times. It is not an exact science, but it speaks to the ability to catch him slipping when he begins to throw it too much.

The Giants defense is tailor-made to put him in these situations. As a team that stiffens up as the opposition gets closer to the red zone. The Giants need to focus on making the Chargers drive the ball on long drives. It is a formula that has been successful for them through the last two seasons.

Let Herbert put up massive amounts of meaningless yards through the air, but don’t let them in the end zone. Eventually, he will get anxious and make an ill-advised throw, or a Giants defender will step in front of a timing or rhythm pass and get a turnover.

The edge rushers have to cash in on the opportunities when he holds on to the ball too long. Herbert can be stopped based on the statistical trend established, but the Giants defense needs to corral him.

Take More Chances

At this point, what do the Giants have to lose by taking more chances? It may not be in Joe Judge’s nature to throw caution to the wind, but he needs to do something to switch up the narrative.

That doesn’t just mean taking more deep shots on offense. It means coming after more kicks on punts, doing more zero and one-high blitzing, and going for it on fourth down where appropriate.

At this point in the season, most teams have an identity, and that is how coordinators game-plan ways to stop them. But when your identity is losing, changing it up may remedy the issue altogether.

