NFL Draft 2022: Biggest Risers and Fallers at Each Position

The 2021 college football season is almost wrapped up, and we have one heck of a College Football Playoff in store. Congratulations to Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati (go G5 teams!) for making it, and we also are blessed with a slew of fantastic bowl matchups as well.

Now that many programs will see departures due to transfers, graduation, and the NFL Draft, it’s time to reminisce on this year and see which NFL prospects truly enhanced their stock and some others that kind of fell on their face a bit.

We’ll be going position group by position group to spotlight these two players, and at the end of the article, I’ll announce the first-ever NFL Draft Riser of the Year, based on my flawless, expert judgment. Let’s dive in!

QUARTERBACK

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (Riser) & Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (Faller)

I’m not a huge Pickett fan personally in terms of his NFL Draft stock. His hand size (8 and ¼) should knock him off many boards immediately, and 2021 was his sixth year in college after nearly three consecutive campaigns of mediocrity.

Regardless, he wasn’t anywhere close to the first-round discussion over the summer. Part of that is a weaker QB group this cycle, but Pickett was truly sensational for the Panthers, throwing 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions en route to winning ACC Player of the Year.

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

His chemistry with star sophomore wideout Jordan Addison and his improved throw-on-the-run ability, plus decision-making, made him the conference’s best gunslinger in 2021.

On the flip side, what a fall for Spencer Rattler, who was at the top of many quarterback rankings before the season started. His inconsistent second-half play from 2020 carried over to the first half of this year, and now former coach Lincoln Riley pulled the plug on Rattler in favor of freshman five-star Caleb Williams.

When you look at the box score, it’s not like Rattler was genuinely atrocious, but he appears to be much more green in reading the field and dealing with pressure than most anticipated.

Toss in his reported primadonna personality and tendency to spiral out of control, and it makes sense that Rattler is now in the transfer portal. This probably would’ve happened regardless if Riley hadn't bolted for the USC job. Here’s hoping that the former QB1 star can find a good situation for himself and remind people of his talent.

RUNNING BACK

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State (Riser) & Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss (Faller)

Like Kenny Pickett, Kenneth Walker was basically in the UDFA discussion as a prospect this past summer. Now, following his first year at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest, he finds himself as a legitimate contender to be the first running back selected in April.

This year's driving force for the Spartans offense, Walker was a man possessed, totaling over 1600 rushing yards to go with eighteen rushing touchdowns. His receiving prowess is practically non-existent, but Walker was the best back in the nation, displaying elite vision and contact balance, allowing him to take over games for Michigan State single-handily.

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs the ball against the Liberty Flames during a play that would result in a touchdown in the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

After watching running backs over the summer, I believed that Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy was, despite his size, the most efficient runner in this class. He had the speed, the power, the vision, and the IQ to be a consistently great runner for the Rebels. Sadly, Ealy could not reach the level of success this year for Lane Kiffin’s squad.

A good run to end the year makes Ealy’s stat line look on par, but lower half injuries plus fumbling issues and being on a sour note with the offense has knocked Ealy down to a potential Day 3 pick. He needed to prove that his size wouldn’t detract from him being a potential three-down back, and he failed to do so.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jameson Williams, Alabama (Riser) & Justyn Ross, Clemson (Faller)

Alabama wide receivers typically go into the season as first-round level talents, but Williams is an ornery case. A former four-star who transferred from Ohio State, Williams became Bryce Young’s best friend this season on offense, even superseding John Metchie III in the offense.

Those statistics are absurd--68 catches for 1,445 yards (21.2 average, which led the SEC), 15 carries, and two punt return touchdowns. The 6’2”, 190-pounder is a speed demon who became a true game-changer in his first season as a member of the Crimson Tide, and his play was one of the biggest reasons they were able to knock off Georgia and claim the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, you have to feel for a payer in Justyn Ross. After seeing his career nearly vanish before his eyes following a neck/spinal injury in 2020, Ross returned to Clemson at full health to start the year, and then Tony Elliot and DJ Uiagalelei happened.

The offense was a train wreck from the get-go, and even before Ross’ season ended due to foot surgery in mid-November, he only contributed 514 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s been a sad fall for Ross, who, after his elite 2018 campaign, had many itching for the talented wideout to become one of the better prospects in the country. At this point, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him wind up as a UDFA, given all of his medical issues.

TIGHT END

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (Riser), Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama (Faller)

In what was a magical season for the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina, one of their most productive players was tight end Isaiah Likely. He put forth 52 catches for 816 yards and ten-fold touchdowns. Heading into 2021, Likely was already a talented, athletic move tight end, but the blocking was still relatively poor, and his route running needed to be buffed up a bit.

He improved plenty, playing more in-line snaps and showcasing his ability to cook linebackers in the short-to-middle portion of the field. In a deep tight end class with very little consensus at the top, Likely should be one of the first to hear his name called.

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) runs with the ball after a catch for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Going back to the tight end class having little agreement on the best prospect, many scouts felt that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley had the highest ceiling in this class over the summer. Well, Mr. Billingsley decided to get into Nick Saban’s doghouse and opened the Crimson Tide season as third on the depth chart at that position.

The opportunity was not that there, as his stat-line as of today is sixteen catches for 244 yards and a trio of scores. Billingsley has all of the talent in the world to follow in the footsteps of OJ Howard and Irv Smith Jr. as recent high-end tight-end prospects from Alabama, but he needs to be more consistent.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Charles Cross, Mississippi State (Riser) & Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (Faller)

This was a tough choice between Cross and Ikem Ekwonu from NC State, but I decided to go with the player I felt had the more significant leap in performance. Cross is a former five-star recruit with the kind of ballerina-esque feet that offensive line coaches drool over.

The problem was he needed to add weight and strength, as he allowed over forty pressures in 2020 for the Bulldogs. He was a completely different player in 2021, allowing 18 total pressures and QB hits. He will likely be named All-SEC First Team and has more than a good enough shot to be selected in the top ten of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sep 22, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) in action during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Husky Stadium. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington's left tackle Jaxson Kirkland was a player who had similar concerns as Cross heading into 2021. Now, Kirkland was not terrible this season, but he just could not hold up in the strength department for a player with as nice of footwork and technique as he possesses.

Kirkland struggled mightily against Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux this year, which, I mean, is expected. However, when you truly dig into the tape, the fact is that Kirkland is much more of a projection than previously anticipated. Once seen as a potential top-32 pick, it appears more likely an NFL franchise will take a swing on him at some point on Day 2.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (Riser) & Dohnovan West, Arizona State (Faller)

The selection of Linderbaum as this year’s biggest riser for the interior offensive line is based on perception. Heading into the 2021 season, he was easily the best center in the nation but wasn’t seen on many big boards and mock drafts until the late first round. Now, with nearly three years of elite play on the Iowa offensive line, you’d be hard-pressed not to have him in you’re top-15.

The 2021 Rimington Award winner for the best offensive lineman in the country and AP First-Team Big Ten selection, Linderbaum’s award case should be filled to the bridges after his year for the Hawkeyes. With the perfect combination of athleticism, technique, versatility in schemes, and strength, he’s one of the more well-rounded stars to enter the NFL. He has a chance to be the highest-drafted Iowa Hawkeye since Tristan Wirfs in 2020.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum signals a first down in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn’t an awful season for the Sun Devils of Arizona State. Head coach Herm Edwards led the team to an 8-4 record, and they could possibly have Spencer Rattler transferring soon (unlikely, however, with Jayden Daniels returning in 2022). Their offensive line dealt with some injuries and struggles this season, and multiple-time All Pac-12 team member Dohnovan West had a very poor campaign.

Noted for his ability to play all three spots on the interior of the offensive line, West struggled at the center position and seemed to misuse his technical skills. Center is a challenging position to focus on solely if you’re new to it, but West still played both guard spots in 2021. However, the on-and-off play persisted, and West’s NFL Draft stock has taken a beating because of it.

Visit the Giants Country's Draft Section for more coverage of the 2022 NFL draft prospects.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Davis, Georgia (Riser) & Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (Faller)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Georgia defense is insane. I understand that Alabama just tore them to shreds, but they still have at least ten NFL-worthy prospects this season on that unit, and the leader is arguably nose tackle Jordan Davis. Over the summer, I had some serious concerns about Davis’ lack of elite strength for his size.

Well, he beefed up a decent bit this year, making the 6’6”, 330-pounder become a force on the Bulldogs defensive line. The impact that Jordan Davis possesses won’t show up in the stat sheet (only seven career sacks as of right now), but the way he can destroy the line of scrimmage and make his teammates’ jobs easier drives his value up some. He went from a Day 2 nose to a legitimate top-20 option, possibly even higher in a weak IDL class.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) walks beside head coach Ryan Day during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

I have stated multiple times in previous articles that this interior defensive line class isn’t that great, which can be seen as a positive for some of these prospects to play well and increase their stock. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett failed to take the next step many expected.

Getting some low-end Round 1 hype following his efficient and productive 2020 season, Garret looked somewhat lost out there this season. Despite a career-high 5.5 sacks for the Buckeyes this fall, his lack of ideal size made him a detriment in the run game, and he doesn’t possess good enough athleticism to play on the edge, even in 3-4 alignments. He’s a tweener, one that showcased his weaknesses often in 2021.

EDGE DEFENDER

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (Riser) & Zach Harrison, Ohio State (Faller)

Talking about Hutchinson at this point feels monotonous, but he developed into a potential superstar for the playoff-bound Michigan Wolverines in 2021. He entered the season, trimming about 15 pounds off of his frame to play specifically on the edge of the UM defensive line, and he had the most dominant season for arguably any defender on the planet. His numbers: 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed--he was the total package.

Not all college football awards have been announced yet, but Hutchinson already has his trip to New York booked as a Heisman finalist, and it would be jaw-dropping if he were not an AP First-Team All-American in addition to winning all of the awards he was up for. He is a legitimate contender for the first overall pick now.

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Heading back to the Ohio State defense, Zach Harrison was another defender who failed to take that next step required of him. A former five-star recruit, Harrison only recorded 3.5 sacks this year, and his pressure rate did not stack up with many other top pass-rusher prospects this fall.

The issue with Harrison is his continued reliance on his pure athletic gifts. It’s clear that he is a gifted physical specimen, but that only gets you so far as a productive defensive end. He struggles with counters from the offensive tackle, and his technique and stance off the line of scrimmage are still a little choppy. He has the tools to be a good player, but they haven’t been put forth yet consistently.

LINEBACKER

Devin Lloyd, Utah (Riser) & Christian Harris, Alabama (Faller)

We entered the 2022 NFL Draft cycle with solid talent at the linebacker position. Still, nobody truly jumped out as the clear-cut best talent in this class--it’s incredibly safe to say Utah’s Devin Lloyd got a stranglehold of that title following his phenomenal 2021 season. For the Pac-12 champion Utes, Lloyd totaled 107 tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and a forced fumbled to boot. He was Kyle Whittingham’s defensive leader, and he stepped his game up from last season.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year always displayed flashes of his potential, but his 2020 tape left you wanting more. Outside of tackling, his coverage was mediocre, and he wasn’t making any plays on the ball. After this fall, the senior MIKE may very well be a top-15 selection.

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been a good couple of years for NFL prospects who play linebacker for Alabama. This was a hard choice between Harris and his teammate Henry To’o To’o, but Harris entered the season with more hype. Tasked with more coverage responsibilities this season, the junior Harris failed to improve upon an intriguing 2020 campaign in which he totaled 4.5 sacks and a pick.

This year, that sack number dwindled to two, and he only has one pass defense and no interceptions. The appeal of Harris comes from his athleticism, which is still superb, but if you fail to play the middle linebacker position well given all of its intricacies, then you’re going to struggle big time.

CORNERBACK

Kyler Gordon, Washington (Riser) & Sevyn Banks, Ohio State (Faller)

Heading into this draft cycle, we already knew the Washington defense had one first-round worthy cornerback prospect in Trent McDuffie. It just so happens that another one has emerged. After playing limited snaps in 2020, Kyler Gordon was tasked with the starting outside CB role from McDuffie, and he excelled.

With seven passes defended and two interceptions, combined with blanked coverage, he was named First Team All-Pac 12 in his first year starting. The one defensive back in this class that may be a better athlete than Derek Stingley Jr, Gordon used his physical gifts to display sublime matching speed with receivers, fluid hips, and outstanding ball skills. He will blow the combine up--hop on this train if you haven’t yet.

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sorry, Buckeyes fans, but a lot of your defenders had down years. Heading into 2021 with one of the highest ceilings at the cornerback position, Sevyn Banks failed to make his mark. He fell out of favor with the coaching staff, and star freshman Denzel Burke supplanted him in the starting lineup. Banks only finished with eight tackles and one pass breakup in 2021.

Always a question mark given his lack of experience and technical ability on the outside, it was easy to see the potential with Banks given his outstanding play in the run game and his fluidity in the open field. He’ll likely stay another year at OSU or transfer and hope to rebuild his stock next season.

SAFETY

Lewis Cine, Georgia (Riser) & Brandon Joseph, Northwestern (Faller)

As I mentioned before, we all know about the studs that compose the Georgia defense, but there are also some unheralded stars. Over the summer, everyone was buzzing over incoming WVU transfer Tykee Smith on the Bulldogs defense, and then he sadly missed the season.

Even given Lewis Cine’s good play, freshman star Kelee Ringo has received a little more hype for his future prospects. Make no mistake: Cine is a stud. An interchangeable safety, he racked up seven pass breakups and one interception and was shut down in coverage.

This year, what truly elevated Cine’s play was his willingness to become more aggressive on the back end. Sometimes this approach is costly, but Cine is a deliberate defender who rarely makes a low-IQ play. He should be a top-50 lock at the very least.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) celebrates after a pass break-up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After a crazy redshirt freshman campaign that saw Brandon Joseph pick off six passes, he returned in 2021 to pick off another three! Now, if you were looking at the box score, you’d think I’m an idiot for putting him as the position’s biggest faller.

Yet, when you watch the tape, Joseph lucked into many of these interceptions, and more concerns arise. He’s a very smart player, albeit one that has way too many lapses mentally in coverage. Toss in the fact that he’s a below-average athlete and struggles against speedier receivers, and Joseph may not have the ceiling many once thought he had.

BIGGEST RISER OVERALL

Let’s end this piece with some positivity. Every single one of these young men rightfully has a shot at the biggest riser of the college football season, and every single one of them enhanced their draft stock plentiful.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, when you go from a fringe Day 1 pick to possibly rival Kayvon Thibodeaux as the player most likely to go No. 1 overall, chances are you knock it out of the park with your play this year. Aidan Hutchinson not only transformed his body, but he did so efficiently and with purpose.

He wanted to shed his “tweener” label and recognized that he was at his best when strictly rushing off the edge. It paid off immensely for the talented pass rusher, and he’s this year’s Biggest NFL Draft Riser.

Join the Giants Country Community