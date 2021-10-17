New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams Regular-Season Game 6

Here are the TV, radio, and betting details for this week's Giants-Rams Week 6 regular season game.

The New York Giants' 2021 season is hanging by a thread.

Coming into this week with a 1-4 record, a loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams would be a major fatal blow to a Giants team that had dreams of dancing in the postseason playoff tournament at the start of the year.

Now? The Giants are bruised and battered. They've lost key players for the season, including linebacker Blake Martinez and offensive linemen Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux. They're entering this weekend's game against the Rams without running back Saquon Barkley or receiver Kenny Golladay.

And while quarterback Daniel Jones made a miraculous recovery from what looked like a scary-looking head injury last week, he might very well have to function this week behind yet another offensive line combination that would see Matt Peart at left tackle and Nate Solder at right tackle if left tackle Andrew Thomas's foot is still an issue.

Was it mentioned that the Rams offense doesn't have any visible weaknesses and is facing a Giants defense that sounds like it's going back to basics to try and right the ship?

But there's a reason why you line up and play the game, right? And who knows? Perhaps the 2011 Super Bowl team, which, at one point during that magical season, looked like it was about to implode, will bring a little of that magic and fire for the 2021 team to use.

If not, it's going to be yet another long afternoon.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Rams.

Game information: New York Giants (1-4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-1)

Regular Season Series History: 44th regular season meeting wit the Rams leading 27-16. The teams last met in Week 4 of the 2020 season, when the Giants fell 17-9 to the Rams in SoFi Stadium. The Giants have won seven of the last nine matchups between the two, most recently a 17-10 victory in Twickenham Stadium in London on Oct. 23, 2016.

Date/Time: Sunday, October 17,, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-by-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Shannon Spake, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +8 (-110) | Los Angeles Rams -8 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+310) | Los Angeles Rams (-400)

Total: 49 – Giants Under (-110) | Los Angeles Rams Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

RB Cam Akers LAR (+410)

WR Cooper Kupp LAR (+570)

RB Darrell Henderson LAR (+580)

WR Robert Woods LAR (+725)

RB Devontae Booker NYG (+950)

TE Tyler Higbee LAR (+1150)

WR Van Jefferson LAR (+1300)

RB Sony Michel LAR (+1450)

WR Sterling Shepard (+1600)

WR Kadarius Roney NYG (+1700)

Referee: Alex Kemp

