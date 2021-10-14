New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Breaks Silence on Latest Injury

Saquon Barkley revealed the wide range of emotions he experienced after yet another betrayal by his body.

When the cart came out to transport Saquon Barkley back to the locker room for further observation on his injured ankle, the Giants' running back had a not-so-pleasant flashback.

"Yeah. I didn’t want to get on the cart because the last time I was on the cart I was out for the season," Barkley said Thursday. "I didn’t want to have that mentality, but as clear as you guys saw my ankle, it was kind of hard to walk on that even though I wanted to tough it out."

The injury to his left ankle is just the latest in a string of lower-body injuries that have hit the fourth year running back in the last three seasons, which have included a high ankle sprain and, of course, his season-ending torn ACL last year.

The string of injuries has left Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and a player whom general manager Dave Gettleman opined might one day be a "gold jacket" (Hall of Fame) athlete, frustrated.

"Yeah, I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating," Barkley said, adding that up until his latest injury, he was just starting to get his stride back.

"It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening. You have those days to reflect and feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me?’ mentality, but you can’t keep that mindset."

Barkley can say that now, but at the time, his mindset was quite different. He was seen on the Giants bench after the injury, visibly angry with the latest turn of events.

"What would go through your minds if you just rehabbed for 10 or 11 months to get back on the field and then you got hurt by rolling your ankle by stepping on someone else’s foot?" he said.

"You’re going to be frustrated. You’re going to be exhausted. You’re human. I’m human. So obviously, you have those thoughts and those negative thoughts creep in."

Having had time to calm down after learning that his ankle wasn't broken, nor was his injury the dreaded high ankle sprain variety, Barkley is focused on getting himself right again so he can contribute.

"I care about this sport a lot. I care about this game a lot. I care about my teammates a lot," he said, refusing to speculate on how long he might be sidelined with his latest injury.

"That’s another reason why I’m frustrated that I feel like that I’m letting them down. Yeah, I guess just to sum it up, I was frustrated. I was angry at myself. Now, I’m just ready to go back to work and continue to get better.

"I’m taking it day by day. Just listening to the trainers, just going to attack the rehab process. Whenever I’ll be able to get back out there on the field, I’ll go out there and try to contribute."

This season is a big one for Barkley. He had hoped to have a new contract in hand before his ACL injury but instead continues to play out the final year of his rookie deal.

Although the Giants exercised the option year of that rookie contract, that amount ($7.217 million) due to Barkley next year will be less than the $10,025,602 cap figure he has this year, not to mention less than what he might have earned had he gotten that second contract.

"I only control what I can control, and right now the only thing I can control is to find a way to get back on the field by taking care of my body and getting my body ready and getting my body healthy," Barkley said of his potential future earnings.

"To be completely honest, that’s the last thing that’s crossing my mind is financial security or contract talks or any other talks. My only focus is going home, rehabbing, still trying to be the best dad I can be, be the best brother, be the best friend I can be, and getting back on the football field and doing what I love and playing the sport that I love since I was a little kid."

