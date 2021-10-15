October 15, 2021
Publish date:

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Cleared to Play Sunday

Jones will have to go at it without two of his top playmakers when the Giants host the Los Angeles Rams.
Author:

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has cleared the final hurdles in the league's concussion protocol and will be available to play in Sunday's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones did not practice Wednesday, but he was able to go Thursday on a limited basis. On Friday, he took his full workload in practice.

“Daniel is a critical part of this team,” said head coach Joe Judge. “He’s done a good job. He’s improved consistently throughout his time here. He’s obviously playing at a high level for us right now. He’s doing a lot of things to facilitate the offense. He has great command of the line of scrimmage. 

"This guy does a lot of things in terms of making plays, extending plays. He’s made plays with his legs, with his arm. I can continue to see this guy progressing within his craft, his profession. So, in terms of getting him on the field, our goal is to have all of our players at the game and have everybody healthy.”

Jones Jones was injured late in the second quarter of last week's game against the Cowboys when he collided with Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox. After the hit, Jones struggled to get to his feet and had to be carted off the field when he had trouble walking under his own power. 

Jones will be without some of his most important skill position players. Running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and receiver Kenny Golladay has also been ruled out with a knee sprain.  

Receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) did not receive an injury designation, so he'll be back after missing the last two games. Receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is listed as questionable, as are offensive linemen Ben Bredeson (hand) and Andrew Thomas (foot), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle).

Slayton, Bredeson, Thomas, and Toney were all limited participants in Friday's practice.

