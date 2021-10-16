New York Giants Roster Moves: LB Cam Brown Activated Off IR
The Giants announced they have activated linebacker/special teamer Cam Brown off injured reserve, where he had been since September 25 with a hamstring strain suffered in the Week 1 season opener against Denver.
As a rookie in 2020, Brown played in 15 games, most frequently on special teams. He recorded seven tackles (five solos) and three quarterback hits on defense, plus six tackles (three solos) and one forced fumble on special teams.
The Giants had a roster opening on Thursday after placing linebacker Justin Hilliard on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
The Giants also elevated two players--tackle Korey Cunningham and receiver Dante Pettis--from their practice squad.
This is the second week in a row that Cunningham has been called up. His elevation could mean that the Giants aren't convinced of starting left tackle Andrew Thomas making it through a full game on Sunday--assuming he's able to go at all.
Last week, the Giants started Nate Solder at left tackle and Matt Peart at right tackle. This week, the team could be looking to flip that order against the Rams, with Solder back at right tackle and Matt Peart, who played well last week, at left tackle.
Pettis will provide reinforcement at receiver, where the Giants will be without Kenny Golladay (knee). They are also awaiting whether Darius Slayton (hamstring/questionable) will be able to play.
Pettis, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from the 49ers on November 4, has been on the practice squad on September 2.
In 2020, he played in the season's final two games and caught four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Pettis had two receptions for 33 yards in his Giants debut at Baltimore on December 27 and two for 43 yards, including his first Giants touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Daniel Jones, vs. Dallas on January 3.
