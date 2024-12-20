New York Giants Try to End Record Skid (Big Blue Breakdown Live!)
The New York Giants are taking a franchise record nine-game losing streak on the road to Atlanta. How can they turn things around against rookie QB Michael Penix Jr., who will make his first NFL start? Will Brian Burns and Co. make sure he remembers this game as a loss?
New York Giants QB Drew Lock has recovered from a sore heel and elbow, allowing him to regain the starting job from Tommy DeVito, who is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Lock's performance has been mixed thus far, although the team has lost both of his starts (part of the current nine-game slide). He may succeed against the Falcons, who have allowed 27 TD passes, the fourth-most in the league.
Lock remains one of several players on the depth chart trying to enhance their value going into the offseason. Who are the others, and what must they show?
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino responds to fans' questions and comments.