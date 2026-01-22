John Harbaugh Expected to Make Major Change in Giants Coaching Staff

John Harbaugh was officially announced as the Giants’ new head coach on Tuesday, and one day later, he is already making some shifts in the coaching staff.

Harbaugh met with the current New York coaching staff on Wednesday to talk about their positions on his staff moving forward. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Harbaugh told “several” staff members that they would not be retained for the 2026 season. The majority of the upcoming firings will be members of the defensive staff. Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial will also be let go.

The New York Post reported that outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who stepped up as the team’s defensive coordinator after they fired Shane Bowen in November, has a chance to remain on the defensive staff under Harbaugh. Otherwise, it sounds like the majority of the defensive staff is out.

Harbaugh is searching for a defensive coordinator to join his staff in New York as he’s began requesting interviews. As for the offensive coordinator, Harbaugh will likely bring Todd Monken from the Ravens unless he earns a head coaching position.

The Giants definitely struggled defensively in the 2025 season, and it’s an area that general manager Joe Schoen expressed his frustrations with back in December. So, it’s not a surprise that Harbaugh would want to clear house to change things up defensively.

New York’s defense found the most difficulty in stopping the run game of their opponents as they allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league this past season (2,470), the most yards per carry (5.3) and tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (21).

