Drew Lock “Expected” to Start at Quarterback for Giants on Sunday vs. Falcons
Another week, another switch at quarterback for the New York Giants.
Head coach Brian Daboll said that the plan is for Drew Lock, who last week was the emergency quarterback thanks to his missing practice with heel and left elbow ailments, to be the starter this week ahead of Tim Boyle, who finished up the game after Tommy DeVito, the starter last week with Lock sidelined, suffered a concussion toward the end of the first half.
DeVito, who is in the protocol, can be ready to be Lock’s backup, but that will depend on how he progresses this week in the protocol. Lock, meanwhile, was expected to practice on Wednesday.
In other injury news, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), and linebacker Pattrick Johnson (knee) were not cleared to practice as of Wednesday.
Stinnie was named the starting left guard last week after Jon Runyan Jr landed on IR with an ankle injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints.
If Stinnie can’t go, the expectation is that undrafted rookie Jake Kubas, who has mostly been a healthy scratch this season, will get the start in his place.
Okereke has missed the last two games with a herniated disc in his back. Johnson’s injury is new.
Check back later for the complete injury updates for both the Giants and the Falcons.