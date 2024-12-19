Surprising Quarterback Prospect Suggested for New York Giants
Many draft prognosticators have figured the New York Giants will spend their first-round pick on a quarterback.
Put it simply, a quarterback is a must, a top priority for the Giants—there is no debate about that. The debate, though, has come over whether the Giants should draft Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes or Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes if they are both on the board when the Giants are on the clock.
It’s certainly a difficult choice to call at this moment, but believe it or not, some have pondered a third option for the Giants, a candidate who’s not necessarily being talked about (yet) as a top-five prospect.
That candidate is Dillon Gabriel of the Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks, whom Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder seems to think could solve the Giants’ quarterback woes and who could be a candidate the Giants can get later in the draft.
Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy Finalist, was ranked as the top quarterback in CBS Sports’ CFP field by Tom Fornelli, who noted that while Gabriel got off to a sluggish start this year as he learned a new offense, Gabriel ultimately improved to where he helped the Ducks remain the only undefeated team in the country en route to winning the Big Ten title game against Penn State.
But is Gabriel the right pick for a Giants team that craves stability at quarterback? In our opinion, there is no need to overthink this pick. The Giants need to draft the very best quarterback in the draft and time will tell after the combine and the workouts, whether it will be Ward or Sanders.
According to Damian Parson of Bleacher Report (and contributor to New York Giants On SI), Gabriel is currently projected as a third-round prospect with a grade of 7.05, making him a high-level backup/potential starter.
For the Giants, who just spent six seasons on Daniel Jones, who appears to be more of a high-level backup/potential starter, that’s not good enough.
Gabriel has his plusses. He is a good and effective game manager, but he lacks the size and speed that scouts look for in a quarterback today. His 6-0 stature does not compete well with Ward or Sanders, who are both bulky 6-2. They can also both run like lightning, while Gabriel has lesser footspeed.
Gabriel is a true pocket passer in every sense of the word. He does not like to roll out but can extend plays with his legs. This season, he threw 28 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for another seven scores.
Parson also believes that Gabriel’s skill set would be a better fit for a West Coast offense, which is not what the Giants run.
Gabriel might have a successful career with the right team and in the right system. But he is not the pick to lead the 2025 New York Giants out of its mire.