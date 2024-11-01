Brian Daboll Criticized by Pat McAfee, Chuck Pagano for Daniel Jones Admission
Following the New York Giants’ 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, which ended with the Giants' offense coming up empty thanks to two failed plays by the offense, Giants head coach Brian Daboll surprised a few people with his admission that it was quarterback Daniel Jones who didn’t set the correct protection that might have nullified Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s strip sack and fumble recovery.
“No, it wasn't a check,” Daboll told reporters after the game when asked. “We had a shift with the tight tend to get back over to Watt and didn't get the shift. We talked about it in the locker room. You know, DJ feels terrible, to be honest with you. I know he's going to own it. He came up here to say he owned it.”
That admission apparently didn’t sit well with Pat McAfee or former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano, McAdee’s guest on The Pat McAfee Show this week.
“I don’t think you need to go public with that kind of information. The kid knows it,” Pagano said.
“Did Daniel Jones come out, when he was speaking to the media, and talk about that two-point play that [was botched]? You could clearly see how upset Daniel was after that debacle — the swinging gate [or] whatever that was. Did he come out and bash his head coach? I don’t think so,” the former coach added.
“When you start taking shots at each other — not good,” McAfee said.
Daboll has been incredibly supportive of Jones this season despite a lack of public encouragement from fans. His comments raise the question of how supportive Daboll will remain and whether Jones has a viable future as the team’s starting quartreback.