Frustrated Giants Trying to Maintain Focus
For the better part of his first five years with the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones has become an expert at suppressing his emotions outside of the occasional chuckle or two.
But with the heat not only on the team but also on Jones himself, who must start playing above the Xs and Os if he is to keep his job as the starting quarterback of this 100-year-old franchise, Jones has not only been approaching this season with a chip the size of Manhattan on his shoulder, but he’s also been letting his emotions pop through.
Jones displayed his frustrations in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when the 2-point conversion following the team’s only touchdown went astray.
He was further agitated over the final few plays of the game, during which he and the Giants squandered a chance to tie the game.
"After the game and when it doesn't go well when you have a game like that, you're going to be frustrated," Jones told reporters on Wednesday.
“But at this point, it's about getting everything going towards Washington, preparing to play a good game, learning from the mistakes we made… making sure we prepare with the energy and enthusiasm we need to play a good game on Sunday.”
Jones, who explained that he tries to keep his emotions under wraps because he believes he plays at his best when he’s in control, thinks that the team would benefit from tapping into its frustration and channeling it properly.
“I think so. I think everybody feels the same way,” he said. “I think not finishing several of these games and not getting the results that we want, yeah, it can drive everybody to work harder and to put ourselves in a position to finish those games.”
Head coach Brian Daboll shares in the frustration but notes that staying the course is important and not deviating just because things aren’t going according to plan.
“You face things head on, things you got to fix. Be consistent,” he said. “You don't want to have downs, you're going to have them.
“But you got to remain consistent in the leadership part of it. Communicate well. Go through the things that you can improve and then really focus on the things that you need to do for this week.”
“No one's happy with where we are,” Jones said. “I think everyone understands that we're leaving a lot out there. We need to play better, and we need to execute and win. So, no one's happy with that. I think we're all motivated and driven to fix it and to play well. So, whatever emotion goes with that or however you need to get yourself ready to go, I think guys are doing that, and we'll be ready to go.”