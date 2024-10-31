Giants O-Line Sinks in New Ranking
The New York Giants offensive line started the 2024 season with such promise that it looked as though the longstanding problem had finally been solved.
Then, a season-ending foot injury to left tackle Andrew Thomas exposed a major flaw in the Giants’ offensive line depth. Specifically, the team doesn’t appear to have a solid enough candidate to fill in for Thomas.
In Week 7, the Giants plugged in third-year man Joshua Ezeudu, whom they’ve been developing all offseason into the summer, at the position. Ezeudu got off to a rocky start against the Eagles, allowing two of the team’s four sacks to go through him.
On Monday, the Giants turned to Chris Hubbard, a veteran who has mostly played right tackle in the NFL, as Ezeudu was limited to special teams. Hubbard was even worse, allowing one sack but a team-high (and league-high) 12 pressures.
Because of the uncertainty with the left tackle spot, the Giants offensive line dropped three spots in Pro Football Focus’s weekly ranking of all 32 offensive lines. New York’s offensive line currently sits at No. 28.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 25 times this season and is one of the most pressured starting quarterbacks in the league.
That’s not good news for the Giants, who, if Jones suffers an injury and can’t pass a physical next year, will be on the hook for $23 million guaranteed to Jones regardless if he’s on the roster in 2025.