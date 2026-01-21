Giants GM Joe Schoen Provides Updates on Two Key Injured Offensive Starters

The New York Giants want to ensure that all the pieces are in place for a successful start to new head coach John Harbaugh’s tenure with Big Blue. And to that end, general manager Joe Schoen offered updates on two key members of the team’s offense, the updates best described as encouraging.

Receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered season-ending injuries in Weeks 4 and 8, respectively, are progressing in their rehabs and are on track to be available for the start of the 2026 season.

However, when exactly both will be ready for the offseason program and/or training camp is where the difference lies.

Schoen said that Skattebo, who is recovering from a dislocated ankle suffered in a loss to the Eagles, has been making rapid progress in his rehab.

“He'll actually be prepared for the offseason program on April 6,” the general manager said.

Skattebo told reporters the day after the team’s 2025 season ended that his rehab was right on schedule and that he was on the verge of achieving his next milestone: increasing his movement.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Time's gonna tell, but take it easy–got plenty of time to get back to it,” the running back said, adding that being full-go for training camp was his goal.

Schoen sounded less certain about when Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, would be ready to return. However, he noted that the receiver is also making progress.

“Malik is trending to hopefully be ready for the start of training camp,” Schoen admitted.

Nabers himself told reporters that he’s not putting any sort of timetable on his return.

“Target date is when my body feels ready to be out there, and I can continue to be who I am, and my body feels able to, you know, do the things that I was doing before,” the receiver said the day after the team’s 2025 season ended.

Without going into too much detail about the exact nature of his injury, the 1,000-yard receiver admitted that he had “a lot messed up” in his knee, adding that the surgery fixed everything, and it was just a matter of time until his knee healed. He regained mobility and strength in the joint.

