Could Dallas Cowboys Be Eyeing New York Giants' Receiver Pipeline?

Fact. The Dallas Cowboys are currently thin at receiver, as James Washington is sidelined for a couple of months with a broken foot, and Michael Gallup (ACL) is expected to start the season on PUP.

So could the Cowboys, who are reportedly looking for help at the position, be planning to tap into the New York Giants’ pipeline?

That musing was floated by colleague Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, who pondered the possibility of the Cowboys trading for one of Giants receivers Kadarius Toney or Darius Slayton.

With all due respect to “Fish,” a well-respected publisher in our Fan Nation network, don’t hold your breath waiting for the Giants to trade Toney this year.

Slayton? The fourth-year receiver indeed appears to be sliding down the depth chart rapidly. During Friday’s scrimmage, Slayton, who looked so good as a rookie with a team-leading eight touchdown receptions, didn’t see a single rep with the first team offense.

Slayton, who is not known for his special teams contributions, has fought through injuries the last two years, and along the way, his confidence has taken a noticeable dip.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slayton’s catch percentage has dropped from 60 percent as a rookie to 47.3 percent last year, while his dropped passes doubled from three as a rookie to six in each of his two follow-up seasons.

But this is the Cowboys we’re talking about. While trades between division rivals are rare, if the Giants can get something in return for a still young but underachieving receiver in the final year of his rookie deal, then more power to them.

