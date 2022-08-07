Skip to main content

Could Dallas Cowboys Be Eyeing New York Giants' Receiver Pipeline?

Might the New York Giants' NFC East rivals be planning to pounce on any receiver talent they discard?

Fact. The Dallas Cowboys are currently thin at receiver, as James Washington is sidelined for a couple of months with a broken foot, and Michael Gallup (ACL) is expected to start the season on PUP.

So could the Cowboys, who are reportedly looking for help at the position, be planning to tap into the New York Giants’ pipeline?

That musing was floated by colleague Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, who pondered the possibility of the Cowboys trading for one of Giants receivers Kadarius Toney or Darius Slayton.

With all due respect to “Fish,” a well-respected publisher in our Fan Nation network, don’t hold your breath waiting for the Giants to trade Toney this year.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Training Camp

7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp

Let's look at some of the younger Giants starting to separate themselves after two weeks of training camp.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Counting on a Rejuvenated Saquon Barkley

So far, so good for running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants need to resemble his rookie form to help the offense get off on the right foot.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

The fifth-round draft pick was injured during the team's Blue-White scrimmage and will miss the 2022 season.

By The Giants Maven News Desk22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Slayton? The fourth-year receiver indeed appears to be sliding down the depth chart rapidly. During Friday’s scrimmage, Slayton, who looked so good as a rookie with a team-leading eight touchdown receptions, didn’t see a single rep with the first team offense.

Slayton, who is not known for his special teams contributions, has fought through injuries the last two years, and along the way, his confidence has taken a noticeable dip. 

More from Giants Country 

According to Pro Football Focus, Slayton’s catch percentage has dropped from 60 percent as a rookie to 47.3 percent last year, while his dropped passes doubled from three as a rookie to six in each of his two follow-up seasons.

But this is the Cowboys we’re talking about. While trades between division rivals are rare, if the Giants can get something in return for a still young but underachieving receiver in the final year of his rookie deal, then more power to them.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Counting on a Rejuvenated Saquon Barkley

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

By The Giants Maven News Desk22 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 9:23 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 5:17 PM EDT
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and the defense on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Giants Safety Xavier McKinney is Turning Football into an Art

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Will Holden (69) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Will Holden to Offensive Line's Depth

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 5, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 10:36 AM EDT