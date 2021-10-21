Giants Thursday Injury Report Grows

This is getting ridiculous now.

Usually, a team's opening injury report either stays the same or improves as the week goes on.

The Giants? Well, this week, their injury report has gotten worse, if you can believe it.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), receiver John Ross (hamstring), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) were all added to the injury report Thursday.

Engram, who missed the first two games of the season with a calf strain, did not practice, joining running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) on the side.

Beal finally earned a gameday uniform last week for the first time this season after rookie Rodarius Williams was lost with a torn ACL for the rest of the year. Beal was listed as limited for Thursday.

Ross, who started the year on injured reserve with a hamstring strain, was also listed as a limited participant, as was Smith, the latter of whom has been on and off the injury report since Week 2.

Shepard, who missed two games because of a hamstring strain, is also back on the list, as mentioned creating further concern about what offensive weapons quarterback Daniel Jones will have at his disposal this weekend when the Giants host the Carolina Panthers.

In other injury news, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pec), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were all limited, as they were on Wednesday.

Rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (not injury related) was back at practice as a full participant after being excused from yesterday's session to attend to a personal matter.

