October 19, 2021
Giants Start the Clock on Return for Two Rookies

The Giants will have two members of their 2021 draft class make their regular-season practice debut at practice Wednesday as they continue to work their way back from injury.
Cornerback Aaron Robinson and defensive end/outside linebacker Elerson Smith, the third- and fourth-round picks of the New York Giants, respectively, are set to join the team this week in practice for the first time this season, head coach Joe Judge confirmed.

Robinson, out of Central Florida, has been on the PUP list going back to training camp while he recovered from core muscle surgery. He also didn't get a chance to practice much with the team after being drafted by them, and his stint on the PUP list meant that he had to spend at least the first six weeks on the side while healing.

Smith, a pass rusher out of Northern Iowa, injured his hamstring early in training camp and could not practice. The Giants like his hustle and have hopes that at some point, he can breathe a little more life into the team's stagnant pass rush.

The Giants will have 21 days to decide both Smith's and Robinson's statuses. Currently, the Giants have one open roster spot still to fill, but it's unlikely either player will be deemed ready to be added back to the roster in time for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.  

