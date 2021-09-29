Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton Ones to Watch

The Giants released their Week 4 injury report and it's a lengthy one.

The New York Giants listed 12 players on their Wednesday injury report, four of whom were projected to be unable t practice and the rest projected a limited.

Those projected as being unable to practice include OL Ben Bredeson (hand), ILB Blake Martinez (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring).

Martinez tore his ACL in last week's loss to the Falcons and will miss the rest of the season. The Giants announced after releasing their injury report that Martinez had been placed on the injured reserve list. Martinez's role in the lineup is likely to be filled by a combination of players.

Bredeson was spotted with a wrap on his left hand. It's unclear when he injured himself as he played in all of the Giants offensive snaps last week.

But the team's addition of Wes Martin from the Washington Football Team's practice squad could indicate some concern about Bredeson's availability moving forward.

The injuries to Shepard and Slayton, who weren't spotted on the field during the part of practice open to the media, are concerning. Hamstrings are tricky enough as is and can take a while to heal properly.

In tracking these injuries, it's always a good indicator to see what a player might be doing on the side with a trainer during the parts of practice open to the media to gauge how close a player might be getting.

If one or both of Shepard and Slayton can't go Sunday, the team has started the clock on Ross's return from injured reserve. Head coach Joe Judge also mentioned Monday of being please with what he saw from rookie Kadarius Toney, veteran C.J. Board and waiver wire pickup Collin Johnson.

Among the players projected to be limited were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), DB Keion Crossen (elbow), DB Nate Ebner (quad), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee), DB Logan Ryan Hamstring), and TE Kaden Smith (knee).

Barkley figures to be a regular's on the team's injury report this season as the Giants try to manage his practice reps and his game reps to where they're not overdoing it in his first action back after missing most of last year from a torn ACL.

Ebner was inactive last week after being unable to practice due to a quad ailment. Golladay, Ryan, and Smith were all deemed good to go after first appearing on the injury report last week as well, and there's no reason to think that will change this weekend.

Gillaspia and Kreiter are new additions to the injury report, but both should be good to go in their respective special teams roles for Sunday.

The New York Giants held a walk-through practice Wednesday, so their opening injury report is a projection.

The Giants also announced they made some practice squad tweaks. They terminated the contracts of wide receiver Matt Cole, tackle Foster Sarell, and defensive tackle Willie Henry. They signed linebacker Omari Cobb and guard Sam Jones. (Isaiah Wilson's signing, as reported earlier, is pending.)

Cobb is 6'4" and 223 pounds. He played in one game and had one tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Cobb played his college ball at Marshall University, where, in four seasons, he had 248 tackles and 11.0 sacks.

Jones, 6'5" and 290 pounds, played in five games for the 2018 Denver Broncos, who selected him in the sixth round of that year’s NFL Draft out of Arizona State. Jones has had previous stints with Arizona, Indianapolis, and Atlanta.

