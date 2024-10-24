Five Storylines Ahead of New York Giants Week 8 Game at Pittsburgh
The New York Giants (2-5) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) for their third (And hopefully final) prime-time matchup of the season, this one set for Monday Night Football.
Monday’s game marks the 79th regular season meeting between the two teams. In their most recent matchup, the Steelers won, 26-16, in East Rutherford on Sep. 14, 2020.
Pittsburgh has won the last three games in the series (2012, 2016, and 2020). The Giants’ most recent victory in Pittsburgh came on Oct. 26, 2008, by a score of 21-14.
Monday Night Football hasn’t been kind to the Giants, who are 26-47-1. But if Giants fans are looking for any hope, the Giants are 2-1 in road games this year, have a 224-183-10 record in October, and are 74-69-5 all-time in regular-season games against NFC North teams.
Here’s a look at some emerging storylines expected to play out over the week and through the game itself.
The Daniel Dilemma
You know things are starting to fall apart with your starting quarterback when you admit to pulling him early in the fourth quarter for his backup, hoping the backup can generate a spark.
That’s precisely what happened on Sunday when Daniel Jones was benched for Drew Lock with about 11 minutes left in the 28-3 loss to the Eagles.
Now, it’s certainly possible that Daboll used that excuse as a cover-up due to Jones's $23 million injury guarantee in his contract, especially given how quickly Daboll declared Jones the starter for the upcoming game.
But while the offense’s woes aren’t all on Jones, he does remain the constant factor in what’s been two straight years under the current regime of subpar quarterback play. And at some point, if this continues, Daboll will have to decide to sit Jones down rather than continue risking the team’s future salary cap health.
Will that happen this week if the offense gets off to another slow start with Jones, who is 1-15 in prime-time games in which he’s started? Stay tuned.
Who’s Left (Tackle)?
While Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate in announcing his intention to keep Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback, he wasn’t as quick to offer his thoughts about the left tackle spot, where third-year maan Joshua Ezuedu struggled in his first outing in place of the injured Andrew Thomas.
Ezeudu did manage to settle down as the game went on, but there were still enough flaws in his game to raise concern about how prepared he was to protect the quarterback’s blindside.
For those hoping the Giants make a change, that might not be as easy this week. While Jermaine Eluemunor would make the most sense given his history, the Giants probably want to leave Eluemuor at right tackle since Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt lines up exclusively on that side.
Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo inferred last week that Evan Neal, who played left tackle in his final season at Alabama, wasn’t quite ready for prime time or any time. He continues to work on getting caught up on the techniques Bricillo and James Ferentz want their offensive linemen to play.
The Giants did add veteran Chris Hubbard to the roster, and he could be a possibility, but it’s unclear how up-to-speed he is. The Giants also worked out former CArdinals first-round pick D.J. Humphries this week, but he remained unsigned as of Wednesday night, raising questions as to whether he was fully recovered from a knee injury.
Daboll typically isn’t one to announce such plans so far in advance, so expect him to play this close to the vest and try to leave the Steelers thinking that it could be anyone at left tackle this week.
Bench Banks?
It’s bad enough that the Giants aren’t winning, but it’s even worse when a player doesn’t give a full-fledged effort.
Such has been the case on more than one occasion over the last few weeks with cornerback Deonte Banks. The first time it came to light, against Dallas, his position coach Jerome Henderson publicly called him out, and Banks responded the following week by limiting Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalfe.
But instances of Banks not playing through to the whistle popped up against the Bengals and the Eagles, with one play against the latter drawing an irate Hederson over to Banks, who pulled up prematurely on a Jalen Hurts scramble.
Daboll didn’t indicate his plan to deal with Banks, even if he intended to. Still, it would be hard to blame him if he benched the young cornerback for a series or even a quarter to send a message that a lack of effort on every play won’t be tolerated, the message further amplified if it’s done on a nationally televised game.
The Walking Wounded
The Giants had more than their egos hurt last week against the Eagles.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt, seldom used as is, suffered a cracked rib, making his status questionable. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson missed the game with a neck injury, and punter Jamie Gillan remains out with a hamstring issue.
However, he was spotted walking out of the locker room after Sunday's game without a limp.
In addition to these injuries, the one to watch is outside linebacker Brian Burns, who has been fighting a groin injury.
When Burns left the locker room on Sunday, he was limping and moving slowly, his groin no doubt in pain. Last week, he had his practice reps managed, so the expectation is that will continue this week.
But it’s certainly fair to wonder how much longer Burns can keep at this, especially if the season spirals out of control.
What’s the Score?
The Giants have been simply abysmal this season when it comes to scoring. They’ve averaged 14.1 points per game, 30th in the league.
On the other hand, the Steelers' defense has allowed 14.4 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.
If you’re looking for some good news, the Giants offense seems to function way better on the road, averaging 22.6 points per game, than it does at home, where it’s averaged 7.75 points per game.
Then again, this is a prime-time game, where Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 1-15 in prime-time games he’s started, so that could be the fly in the ointment.