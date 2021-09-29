Giants Signing Former Titans First-round Draft Pick Isaiah Wilson to the Practice Squad

Wilson gets another opportunity to revive his NFL career after failed stints with the Titans and Dolphins.

The New York Giants, looking to bolster their offensive line depth, have signed former Titans first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad.

Wilson, 6'6" and 350 pounds, is a 22-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York, who played his college ball at Georgia. HE was the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft, but his NFL career got off to a rocky start which began with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the beginning of last year's training camp.

Wilson once again landed on the COVID-19 list to start the season and remained there for about a month. The Titans suspended him for their Week 13 game against Cleveland due to a violation of team rules. After he was reinstated, Wilson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on December 9, where he spent the rest of the year after appearing in just one game for the Titans.

Wilson was traded to the Dolphins along with a 2022 seventh-round pick on March 17, 2021. However, his stay with the Dolphins was short-lived when he showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation, and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend.

Giants head coach Joe Judge didn't confirm the move when he spoke to reporters before Wednesday's walk-through practice. Still, he did offer some thoughts about Wilson, breaking his practice of not commenting about a player until he was under contract.

“I think there is a point in time that everybody needs a fresh start," Judge said. "I think that if you treat everyone on an individual basis and understand the person and you address someone as a person in terms of what’s best for that guy to help them get on their straight and narrow, then they have a chance for success.”

TALK ABOUT IT! Join the free Giants Country Community Forums

The Giants practice squad depth at offensive tackle took a hit when Jackson Barton was poached by the Raiders last week. The team currently has Korey Cunningham, one of four players they protected this week, on their practice squad. The addition of Wilson now gives them two reserve tackles.

Meanwhile, on the 53-man roster, Matt Peart, who was initially projected to be the starting right tackle but who couldn't win the starting job in his competition with Nate Solder, has been getting a crash course at guard. That move likely signals that Peart's chances of becoming an NFL offensive tackle have been shelved.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.