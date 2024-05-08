New York Giants 2024 Spring Football Calendar: What to Know
The bulk of the roster rebuilding/tweaking is in the books, and it’s not time for the New York Giants coaching staff to see how all the new faces added to the roster blend in with the current structure.
It all gets started this weekend May10-11), when the six-member draft class, undrafted free agents, and tryout candidates come to East Rutherford for a two-day rookie minicamp in which they’ll get orientated to the organization and life in the locker room and field.
Historically, Giants general manager Joe Schoen successfully got his draft picks under contract when they came in for the rookie camp, so it will be interesting to see if that tradition holds up this year.
Here’s a look at the other scheduled events leading up to training camp.
2024 NFL Regular-season Schedule Release
We have known the teams the Giants will face in 2024 since the end of last season. According to multiple reports, on Wednesday, May 15, we should know the dates, kickoff times, and broadcast networks.
That also includes whether the Giants, who have a road game against the Carolina Panthers, end up playing overseas, considering the Panthers have a home game scheduled in Munich, Germany.
The Giants were awarded global markets program rights in Germany, so it would make sense for the league’s schedule makers to have that game played over there.
With the Giants set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding in 1925, there has also been some early buzz about them opening the 2024 regular season at home. If that indeed happens, a primetime game could even be considered.
We’ll get our answers in about a week.
OTAs
The Giants are currently in Phase 2 of the off-season program, which consists of on-field work with the position coaches but no offense vs. defense drills.
Come Phase 3 or the OTA phase, that will change (though, as is the case for the entire spring, the workouts will be without contact).
Teams are allowed up to 10 OTAs. The Giants’ workouts are as follows:
- May 20-21, 23, 28-29, and 31
- June 3-4, 6-7
The Giants open every third OTA to the media, so expect on-site coverage from the May 23, May 30, and June 6 workouts.
Mandatory Minicamp
The Giants will close out their spring football program with a three-day mandatory non-contact minicamp set for June 11-13. The first two days of the camp will be open to the media.
This will be the media's last look at potential tweaks to the schemes and player deployment. It will also set the stage for any potential tweaking at the bottom of the roster ahead of training camp. Plus, we should learn by this point if tight end Darren Waller is indeed going to retire or return for a second season with the Giants.
It will also be an opportunity for the media to meet with all the assistant coaches for the first time this year.
After the minicamp concludes, the rookies usually remain behind for another week as they continue their orientation/acclimation to life in the NFL. The players will then be off for about six weeks until the start of training camp.
Training Camp
Teams can open training camp roughly two weeks before their first scheduled pre-season game. As we don’t yet know the dates of the Giants' pre-season schedule, we can’t calculate the training camp start date. Typically, camp opens the last week of July, roughly six weeks after the mandatory minicamp concludes.
