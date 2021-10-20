October 20, 2021
Publish date:

New York Giants Injury Report: Giants Could Be Without Several Key Players This Weekend

The injury bug isn't letting up anytime soon on the Giants roster, as New York could be without several key players this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
Author:

At this point, the New York Giants probably wish there was a way to permanently extinguish an injury bug that has torn its way through the team's locker room.

According to ManGamesLost, the Giants have 78 instances of players appearing on the in-season weekly injury report, the third-most in the league. Only Baltimore (86) and Tennessee (92) have more.

Those totals for the Giants are about to increase even further based on the team's opening injury report for Week 7.

Six players--running back Saquon Barkley (ankle); receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), John Ross (hamstring), and Kadarius Toney (ankle); tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (not injury related)--did not practice Wednesday.

Three players--offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pec), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring)--were listed as limited participants.

Barkley, Golladay, and Toney are all longshots to play this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants are also trying to figure out how their offensive line is going to look Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and head coach Joe Judge said the team would work Nate Solder, Matt Peart, and Korey Cunningham at the two tackle spots to figure out what the lineup would look like Sunday.

Some believe that Judge's old-school ways have contributed to the increase in injuries and that if he backs off the players, the injury situation might get under control.

"I think there are certain injuries that you can help to minimize through the physical conditioning and preparation and then there are other things that we’ve really seen within the games that are just sometimes unavoidable," Judge said.

"In terms of the injuries, unfortunately, that’s part of the game, but it’s part of the game that we all sign up (for). It’s our job to prepare every player, it’s every player’s job to be ready to produce. We have that next man up mentality. Obviously, we’re not trying to push anybody out of the way, but when something happens, we’ve got to keep moving forward. That game is going to be played either way."

