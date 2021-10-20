New York Giants Injury Report: Giants Could Be Without Several Key Players This Weekend
At this point, the New York Giants probably wish there was a way to permanently extinguish an injury bug that has torn its way through the team's locker room.
According to ManGamesLost, the Giants have 78 instances of players appearing on the in-season weekly injury report, the third-most in the league. Only Baltimore (86) and Tennessee (92) have more.
Those totals for the Giants are about to increase even further based on the team's opening injury report for Week 7.
Six players--running back Saquon Barkley (ankle); receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), John Ross (hamstring), and Kadarius Toney (ankle); tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (not injury related)--did not practice Wednesday.
Three players--offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pec), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring)--were listed as limited participants.
Barkley, Golladay, and Toney are all longshots to play this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
New York Giants Injury Report: Giants Could Be Without Several Key Players This Weekend
The injury bug isn't letting up anytime soon on the Giants roster, as New York could be without several key players this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
Jabrill Peppers: I Just Want to Win, Baby
Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is focused on tuning out the noise about his future as he looks to be a part of the Giants' solution moving forward.
Giants Wednesday Practice Report: Several Players Missing Due to Injury
Giants continue to struggle with injuries as they look to right their ship.
The Giants are also trying to figure out how their offensive line is going to look Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and head coach Joe Judge said the team would work Nate Solder, Matt Peart, and Korey Cunningham at the two tackle spots to figure out what the lineup would look like Sunday.
Some believe that Judge's old-school ways have contributed to the increase in injuries and that if he backs off the players, the injury situation might get under control.
"I think there are certain injuries that you can help to minimize through the physical conditioning and preparation and then there are other things that we’ve really seen within the games that are just sometimes unavoidable," Judge said.
"In terms of the injuries, unfortunately, that’s part of the game, but it’s part of the game that we all sign up (for). It’s our job to prepare every player, it’s every player’s job to be ready to produce. We have that next man up mentality. Obviously, we’re not trying to push anybody out of the way, but when something happens, we’ve got to keep moving forward. That game is going to be played either way."
More from Giants Country
- Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Vows Things Will Get Better
- New York Giants Earn a Surprising Spot in MMQB’s Power Rankings
- Giants Start the Clock on Return for Two Rookies
- Why the Giants Need to Be Sellers with Trade Deadline Approaching
- Giants Place Andrew Thomas, C.J. Board on IR
- New York Giants Week 7 Opponent First Look: Carolina Panthers Offense
- New York Giants: Week 7 Storylines to Watch
- Jabrill Peppers: I Just Want to Win, Baby
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel
Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.