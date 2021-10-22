New York Giants Release Final Week 7 Injury Report

October 22, 2021
Giants Release Final Week 7 Injury Report

New York could end up missing a lot of its playmakers on offense this weekend.
The New York Giants offense will have one of its biggest challenges to date Sunday when the team hosts to Carolina Panthers for its Week 7 game.

The Giants could be without the majority of their top playmakers on offense for that game. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) have all been declared out.

Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram (calf) and receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring), John Ross (hamstring), and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Engram was a late addition to this week's injury report. He didn't practice Thursday but was limited on Friday. Engram has already missed two games due to a calf issue he suffered late in training camp that spilled into the regular season, but it's unclear if the current issue he's dealing with is the same one he had earlier in the year.

Ross, Shepard, and Slayton have all been dealing with hamstrings at some point since the summer. Shepard missed two games with his, Slayton three games, and Ross was on injured reserve, missing three games. Slayton looked to be the readiest of the three receivers and could be good to go barring any last-minute setbacks before the game.

"Just kind of been taking it day by day, trying to come out here and put together a couple days of practice," Slayton said after Friday's practice. "I feel good and just getting myself ready for the game."

Slayton, who thought he might be good to go last week but who was a last-minute scratch, said the decision was made to err on the side of caution.

"Yeah, I did a little workout before the game. Felt pretty good, but there was still probably a decent amount of risk in playing and trying to play a full four quarters, so just decided to wait another week," he said.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec) is listed as doubtful.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand) and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not receive an injury designation despite being limited in practice all week.

