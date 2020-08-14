NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 14, 2020

WASHINGTON | Partners want Dan Snyder to sell team

Three Washington Football Team minority owners are pressuring owner Dan Snyder to sell the franchise, according to the Wall Street Journal. The three minority owners thought to be urging Snyder are Dwight Schar, Frederick Smith, and Bob Rothman.

Back in July, it was also reported that three were also trying to sell their collective 40 percent share in the organization.

Since assuming ownership of the club in 1999 from the estate of the late Jack Kent Cooke, Snyder's tenure has been rocky, to say the least.

Washington has not only lost all five playoff appearances for which it's qualified, but the franchise has also had to endure its share of scandals.

For years, Snyder refused to change the team's offensive nickname, only agreeing to do so this year after major sponsors threatened to withdraw their support. And then there was the explosive report by the Washington Post regarding allegations of sexual harassment.

DALLAS | Ezekiel Elliot's producing charity golf balls

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot and OnCore Golf announced Thursday that they're releasing a special, limited-edition “Everyone Eats” logo golf ball.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale of the golf balls will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank, a not-for-profit organization focused on addressing the needs of those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Elliott has been one of the most giving Cowboys this year. Back in April, he announced via Twitter that he would donate 100% of the proceeds of sales from his merchandise line to the North Texas Food Bank.

PHILADELPHIA | Vinny Curry still mourning the loss of brother

Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry admitted during a videoconference call on Thursday afternoon that he considered not playing football in 2020 after his half brother Dr. Gerald Glisson passed away from COVID-19 complications in May.

Curry's decision to play in 2020 amid his grieving is a noble display of bravery and commitment to his teammates and the game. Even if his performance were to suffer, he should be commended for his willingness to play for his brother's memory.

NEW YORK | Sean Spencer teaching Giants' D-Line to finish plays

Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer met with reporters on Thursday via video conference. He revealed how he is training the Giants defensive linemen to finish quarterback pressures with sacks in 2020.

Spencer said that when he stands on the sideline while (the defensive linemen) practice, and if they don't get to the quarterback, he chases them to the ball. Spencer calls the drill, "I'm going to chase you to the ball till you get to where you're supposed to go.”

Spencer spent 25 years coaching in the college ranks before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Giants. His coaching tactics seem to reflect that college style, but for a young defensive line looking to take the next step, it might be just what the group needs.