Ezekiel Elliott Charity Continues With 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's talent drives him to be an attention-getter on the field. His playful personality causes him to be an attention-getter in the locker room. And his charitable heart continues to cause him to give back to the DFW community.

Elliott and OnCore Golf announced Thursday that they're releasing a special, limited-edition “Everyone Eats” logo golf ball.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale of the golf balls will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank, a not-for-profit organization focused on addressing the needs of those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

golf ball

“I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area,”  Elliott said this week in a press release. “During the season, our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me.”

READ MORE: 'Feed Zeke'? McCarthy Has A Plan

Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champion and perennial Pro Bowler who is now involved in the investment side of OnCore Golf, has made numerous charitable efforts on behalf of the North Texas Food Bank, the Salvation Army and other worthy causes. His "Feed Me!'' slogan fits nicely here in an "Everyone Eats’ initiative.

The limited-edition “Everyone Eats” golf ball can be purchased at here at OnCore Golf. 

