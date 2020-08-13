EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Vinny Curry Still Mourning Loss of Brother

Ed Kracz

Vinny Curry wasn’t sure about playing football this fall, maybe ever again.

He was a free agent and NFL teams had been in touch with him about playing for them, but he was in no mood. Curry was grieving the loss of his half-brother Dr. Gerald Glisson, who passed away from coronavirus complications on May 6.

Curry said he “started to get the itch” to play again once training camps began to open, and that is when he weighed his options and decided to return to the Eagles just last week, even if that meant taking less money than had been reportedly offered by the Cleveland Browns.

“When you’re grieving like that and you talk to someone every single day and it happens the way it happens, you’re not thinking about nothing else but the family and dang, is there a hex on this thing,” said Curry during a videoconference call on Thursday afternoon.

Curry talked as candidly as he could about losing his brother, even though there were times during the interview the pain of losing someone close to him was evident.

“The passing of my brother has really, really been hard on me, so I thought I would just take my time with it,” said Curry. “I didn’t even think about the game, honestly.

“Once teams got into training camp you see how safe the facilities are, so my thing was just it’s time to get back out there. Felt like, you know what, I’m gonna go do it.”

A high school principal at Paterson’s Eastside High School in Northern New Jersey, Glisson was 46 when he succumbed to the virus, and from the time he was diagnosed to the time he passed happened quickly, said Curry, who is 32.

Glisson, who Curry said was 6-5, 300 pounds, played football at Delaware State University before finding his way into education, a career that also saw him serve as an athletic director.

Curry said his brother mentored him on the career path that led him to play football at Marshall University before being taken in the second round of the 2012 draft by Philadelphia.

Glisson was remembered in his community as a “gentle giant,” according to a report by NJ.com, and left behind a wife and two daughters.

His brother’s passing is why Curry lasted as long as he did on the free-agent market.

Curry’s been there, done that, in terms of leaving for what looked like greener pastures in Tampa Bay after helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl championship in the 2017 season. He lasted one year with the Buccaneers before returning to Philadelphia after being released following a disappointing season.

“I thank every team that was involved,” he said. “Everybody was very understanding on why I was saying no, and just staying put. Everybody was very understanding about it. That’s why it wasn’t one of those, ‘Oh, Vinny is still on the market. Vinny’s still out there.’

“It’s not that. Vinny chose to be out there, you know what I mean? I just want to say thank you to every team that was involved.”

Curry left an emotional post on his Instagram account shortly after his brother passed:

“My Idol. My big brother. The man I looked up to. If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Because of you, I got to live my dream of playing college division 1 football. Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you.

“Because of you, I learned family values and how to never stop believing in yourself. I am lost, I am torn, I feel like my heart has been ripped right out of my chest. G, I pray I was able to make you proud. I hope you know how much you mean to me and how much I love you. Know that Michelle and the girls are safe. I will love and protect them. Until we meet again big bro..... love you.”

The Eagles are like family to Curry, and what better group of people to be around to help you mourn the passing of another family member.

“You gotta understand I was drafted here,” said Curry. “I have a personal relationship, besides football, with some of the guys that I look at as family or look up to. They know I was grieving and going through the process … so once it was time for the get-down, and I was ready to get back, you let business take care of business.”

So, when the Eagles expressed interest, he signed with them on Aug. 7 for $1.3 million with incentives that could allow him to up that to $2M.

“I’m just trying to chase his greatness,” said Curry about his brother, “his legacy.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patience Might have to be the Path for Shareef Miller

Miller had a strong offseason, according to DL coach Matt Burke, but the gateway to playing time may prove difficult after the team brought back Vinny Curry

John McMullen

Wilbert Montgomery Scampers to an Easy Win at No. 31

To those who remember him, Wilbert Montgomery remains the best running back in Eagles history

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata Removed from COVID-19 List

The Eagles OL was one of three players placed on the list prior to training camp, but all three are now off, and even head coach Doig Pederson is back to work now after a positive test earlier this month

Ed Kracz

Well-Respected Howard Mudd Passes Away

The longtime offensive line coach spent two years with the Eagles late in his coaching career trying to turn Danny Watkins into a pro player

Ed Kracz

You May Have Forgotten WR Greg Ward, but the Eagles Haven't

Greg Ward carried the banged-up Eagles' receiving corps down the stretch last season

John McMullen

For Who, For What Didn't Prevent Ricky Watters from Top Spot at No. 32

The Eagles RB had three terrific seasons in Philadelphia, even after his first game led to four famous words

Ed Kracz

by

Sonny92544

Doug Pederson Returns to Team, Looks Ahead

The Eagles coach had missed the past 10 days while self-quarantining after a positive test for the coronavirus

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce said Jason Peters is Being "Fast-Tracked" at Right Guard

The veteran center gave a glimpse into how the process of turning a veteran left tackle into a right guard is going

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce Critiques Three Key Eagles

Jason Kelce is an honest quote and if you ask him a question, you'll get a thoughtful response

John McMullen

Eagles Can't Get 'Lost in the Sauce' of Man vs. Zone in the Secondary

Jim Schwartz already used man coverage more than most in the NFL last season

John McMullen