NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 1, 2020

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins has Hall-of-Fame aspirations

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said that he wants to be a Hall-of-Fame quarterback during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Haskins' aspirational proclamation is a bold one to make considering he is coming off arguably the worst passing performance of his career against the Cleveland Browns in which he threw three interceptions and committed a fumble.

DALLAS | Tyron Smith returns to practice

Cowboys veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed the last two weeks with a neck issue, worked out during the Cowboys practice on Wednesday but did not participate in drills with the team.

The Cowboys offense has fared well with Smith out of the lineup, as the team has achieved the highest offensive output in the NFL so far in terms of yardage.

The Cowboys don't have to rush Smith back, but once he is back, the offense can be truly dangerous.

NEW YORK | Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love miss practice

Giants defensive backs Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love did not practice on Wednesday. Peppers is dealing with a low ankle sprain sustained against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, while Love was listed as dealing with a knee/ankle issue.

If Peppers and Love are both out for the Giants' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, then the Giants will be as short-handed as they've been all year on defense against the best offense they've seen. It doesn't bode well for the team's chances of getting its first win.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles looking to replacements for Avonte Maddox

The Eagles will be without cornerback Avonte Maddox for their Week-4 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and will need someone to step up in his absence.

The Eagles' list of reserve cornerback options includes Trevor Williams, Cre'Von LeBlanc, or even safety Jalen Mills.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they face a San Francisco's backup quarterback Nick Mullens this week, but Mullens can still pick apart a short-handed secondary--just look at what he did to the Giants last week.