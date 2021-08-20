Tempers Flare at End of Giants-Browns Joint Practice | SEE IT

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard and Browns cornerback Troy Hill squared up against each the at the end of the the second day of joint practices between the two teams.

After a spirited yet uneventful practice, Thursday between the Giants and Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Friday's session had a much different tone to it.

Both teams, practicing in the heat, were a little extra chippy, at times engaging in a little more pushing and shoving that both head coaches--Joe Judge of the Giants and Kevin Stefanski of the Browns--would have preferred.

At one point during the practice, the two coaches called their respective squads to either side of the field to issue a reminder about engaging in extracurricular activity after the trash talking between both clubs intensified.

While things appeared to have calmed down for the rest of the practice, tempers again flared at the end when Giants receiver Sterling Shepard got into it with Browns cornerback Troy Hill.

According to eyewitnesses, Shepard was pulled away by teammate John Ross and could be seen walking away from the crowd that had begun to assemble. However, it was unclear based on the available photographic evidence, who started the fight.

Before the practice, Judge, who before Thursday's practice was asked about the potential for extra chippiness, said the goal was for both teams to work together.

"We don’t have to get on a plane and fly cross-country to get in a fistfight," he said.

Judge also spoke about the increased tempo that usually comes in a second meeting.

"In terms of the tempo or emotions or whatever that maybe you’re alluding to right there, you know, it depends on who you are and where you’re at," he said.

Based on the visual evidence, players on both sides were apparently in no mood to hug each other after the workout concluded.

Ironically, Shepard, who again met with reporters after the dustup with Hill, was asked if he was surprised that no fights had broken out between the two teams.

“No, it’s friendly competition," he said. "That’s what we came out here for, it’s competition. It’s going to get into a talking match, it’s going to get physical out there. This is football. This is what we do. They understand that on that side, we understand that over here.”

