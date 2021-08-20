New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: Five Giants Players to Watch

Who are among the key Giants players to keep an eye on this weekend when the Giants play the Cleveland Browns? Here are five of our picks.

With less than three weeks to go before the start of the NFL season, the New York Giants still have a lot of important decisions to make before setting their 53-man roster.

Which Giants players have the most to gain with a strong showing against the Browns? Here are our top five to watch.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs fumble during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5. CB Keion Crossen

Earlier this week, the Giants sent a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for fourth-year cornerback Keion Crossen. The Giants have a lot of firepower out of their defensive secondary unit, so adding Crossen to an already strong mix certainly made for an interesting choice.

Not only does he bring excellent versatility with his ability to play anywhere on the special teams units; Crossen played under head coach Joe Judge during his time as the special teams coordinator with the New England Patriots back in 2018.

As a rookie, he led the Patriots' special teams with seven tackles during the 2018 season. In his last two seasons for the Texans, Crossen recorded 13 special teams tackles, including a team-leading eight last season.

The Giants special teams struggled some last year, particularly on punt coverage. Crossen, per Pro Football Focus, played 43 snaps as a gunner, 60 on the kickoff return unit, 42 on the punt return unit, and 62 on kickoff returns last year, all numbers which figure to make him an core member of the Giants special teams.

That said, he still needs to prove to the coaching staff that he can deliver at a high level. It will also be interesting to see what he delivers, if given any snaps at defensive back.

No. 4. WR David Sills V

The best receiver from the first preseason game was easily David Sills V. Collecting three receptions on five targets with 49 yards to go along with it, Sills was a bright spot on an offense that struggled to score until the fourth quarter against the Jets.

Using tremendous arm extension, speed, and athleticism to secure a big 37-yard pass from now former-quarterback Clayton Thorson in the second quarter, Sills provided an encouraging sign of talent for a wide receiver unit that could use more depth considering their recent injury setbacks.

But after a strong showing in their first preseason game, Sills will want to build off that performance he had to secure his role on this offense.

The Giants don’t have a shortage of talented and versatile wide receivers, so Sills will have to surmount big expectations in the coming weeks.

Along with the competition for a spot on this offense, Sills is a must-watch as he looks to have a better performance against the Browns while showing the Giants what sets him apart from everyone else on this wide receiver unit.

No. 3. RB Sandro Platzgummer

The Giants were down 10-0 entering the fourth quarter last week against the Jets, seeking some sort of momentum booster to rally around.

With 11:23 to go in the quarter and on their 1-yard line, Austrian-born rookie running back Sandro Platzgummer took off with the handoff and darted down the right sideline for a huge 48-yard gain, igniting a fiery roar of life from the crowd and his teammates.

Though he only finished the game with 51 yards on four carries, Platzgummer, whom the Giants obtained last year via the league's International Pathway Program, introduced himself to Giants fans in a significant way last week.

Showing uncanny signs of resemblance to one-time Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, the Austrian-born Platzgummer brings a wide variety of skills, speed, and agility to the table.

So impressive was Platzgummer that the Giants felt comfortable enough to release veteran Alfred Morris, whom they had signed for depth just days prior, a couple of days after Platzgummer's performance.

Though he’s up against a sizable list of running backs, Platzgummer showed the kind of heart and drive one needs to succeed in this league. And after his first game spark, which also energized the entire sideline, Platzgummer is a must watch against the Browns as he looks to continue to prove himself.

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) returns a fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No 2. CB Rodarius Williams

The Giants' defense had a strong debut in their preseason opener despite the final result last week. One of the most intriguing players in the defense was rookie sixth-round pick Rodarius Williams.

Although he didn’t have a flawless performance last Saturday, Williams competed and held his own. Finishing the game with the most tackles (8), Williams also topped off his preseason debut with a fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter, leading the Giants to score their first touchdown the very next drive.

Williams, who has been getting snaps with the first-team defense, is still very much a work in progress. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight of 10 pass targets to be completed for 99 yards and had just one pass breakup for a 107.9 NFL rating.

Outside of James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, and Darnay Holmes, this unit's remaining talent is still significantly jam-packed with raw athleticism, Williams included.

With the acquisitions of Crossen and Josh Jackson via trades this week, Williams will try to up the ante in his quest for a roster spot among the Giants cornerbacks.

No. 1. QB Daniel Jones

Early indications are that quarterback Daniel Jones will start this weekend, giving fans everywhere a long-awaited look at what kind of progress he's made since the end of last season.

Jones has had his share of moments this summer in which he's looked razor-sharp and others in which he and the offense have had some struggles. The Giants are hoping to see more of the former in Jones' preseason game snaps, along with some efficiently run scoring drives from last year's 31st ranked scoring offense.

Jones has said he's more comfortable in Year 2 of the Giants offensive system, and at times he's shown that comfort level by making quick decisions and getting the ball out of his hand a lot faster than in recent memory.

But that has been mainly against his own defense; how he responds against the Browns defense, which will likely be missing top pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, but which is still a good defense will undoubtedly be of great interest.

